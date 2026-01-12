New Official Iowa High School Boys Basketball Rankings Revealed
Cedar Falls, Ballard, Unity Christian, St. Edmond sit at No. 1
The official Iowa High School Athletic Association boys basketball rankings have been released for the third time this season.
Cedar Falls, who earned a win over Waukee Northwest earlier this season, sits atop Class 4A with Ballard leading 3A, Unity Christian at the top in 2A and St. Edmond in 1A.
The IHSAA official rankings will be used as a tool for postseason assignments. The last two rankings will be following the release of substate brackets. Former head coaches, media members and IHSAA staff compile the rankings.
Here are the latest Top 10 for each class in Iowa boys high school basketball.
Official Iowa High School Athletic Association Boys Basketball Rankings
Class 4A
- Cedar Falls, 9-0
- Waukee Northwest, 8-1
- Dowling Catholic, 10-0
- Waukee, 9-2
- Ames, 9-1
- Dubuque Senior, 7-1
- Bettendorf, 8-1
- Muscatine 7-1
- Urbandale, 6-3
- Linn-Mar, 6-2
Class 3A
- Ballard, 9-0
- Clear Lake, 7-0
- Storm Lake, 8-1
- ADM, 8-1
- Pella, 8-2
- Solon, 10-0
- Cedar Rapids Xavier, 7-3
- Wahlert Catholic, 6-3
- Oskaloosa, 7-2
- Carroll, 6-3
Class 2A
- Unity Christian, 9-1
- Iowa City Regina, 8-1
- Western Christian, 9-1
- Kuemper Catholic, 8-3
- Tri-Center, 9-0
- Treynor, 9-1
- Grundy Center, 9-0
- Denver, 10-1
- Union Community, 10-1
- Cascade, 9-2
Class 1A
- St. Edmond, 7-1
- MMCRU, 9-0
- Burlington Notre Dame, 12-0
- Bishop Garrigan, 9-1
- Boyden-Hull, 6-3
- Coon Rapids-Bayard, 10-0
- Marquette Catholic, 9-1
- Bellevue, 9-1
- Lynnville-Sully, 10-0
- Council Bluffs St. Albert, 8-3
