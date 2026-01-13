Avery Vogt Named Iowa Gatorade Volleyball Player Of The Year
Avery Vogt put together a memorable senior season for Waukee Northwest High School on the volleyball court this past fall.
Vogt has added another honor, as she is the Iowa Gatorade Volleyball Player of the Year.
Waukee Northwest Standout Had Over 900 Assists, 200 Kills This Past Season
The 5-foot-11 standout recorded 216 kills, 939 assists, 171 digs and 45 blocks for the Wolves, who claimed the Class 5A Iowa high school volleyball state championship.
“Avery Vogt has performed at an elite level in two sports, illustrating her tremendous versatility and athleticism,” said Jim Duea, assistant director of the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union. “She’s as competitive an athlete as I’ve seen in 26 years as an athletic administrator and her volleyball resume speaks for itself.
“She would be an excellent representative of Gatorade Player of the Year honors.”
Avery Vogt Led Waukee Northwest To 38-1 Record
Waukee Northwest went an incredible 38-1 on the volleyball court, as Vogt was named AVCA honorable mention All-American and earned AVCA all-region honors. She was a member of the Iowa Girls Coaches Association all-state team, the state tournament most valuable player and the 5A Ms. Volleyball winner.
Vogt has committed to play volleyball at Drake University next year. She volunteers locally on behalf of Hope Vacation Bible School, Meals for the Heartland and the Make-A-Wish Jolly Holiday Lights gift shop.
She also donates time coaching youth volleyball players while serving as a track meet assistant and reading to elementary school students.
Gatorade Player Of The Year Program Honors Over 600 Per Season
The Gatorade Player of the Year program annually recognizes one state winner from each of the 50 states and Washington D.C., in 12 different sports: football, girls volleyball, boys and girls cross country, boys and girls basketball, baseball, softball, boys and girls soccer, and boys and girls track & field. In total, 610 high school athletes are honored each year.
From the pool of state winners, one national winner is selected in each of the 12 sports. The selection process is administered by the Gatorade Player of the Year Selection Committee, which leverages experts including coaches, scouts, media and others as sources to help evaluate and determine the winners in each sport.
As part of Gatorade’s commitment to breaking down barriers in sport, every Player of the Year also receives a grant to donate to a social impact partner. To date, the Gatorade Player of the Year program has provided more than $6.4 million in grants to winners across more than 2,200 organizations.
To learn more about the Gatorade Player of the Year program, check out past winners or to nominate student-athletes, visit playeroftheyear.gatorade.com or follow us on social media on Instagram at instagram.com/Gatorade, Facebook at facebook.com/GatoradePOY and X (Twitter) at x.com/Gatorade.