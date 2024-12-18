Basketball Notebook: Johnston, Jenica Lewis serve notice in 5A clash with WDM Dowling
The Johnston girls are one of the most feared teams in the state, mixing an ability to defeat you inside and outside.
Behind a 20-point night from Jenica Lewis and a double-double by Amani Jenkins on Tuesday night, the No. 1 (Class 5A) Dragons showed why they are the top team in the state, downing No. 2 West Des Moines Dowling, 49-41.
Johnston (6-0) raced out to a 12-6 lead only to see the Maroons (5-2) rally, taking a 23-22 lead at the half. From there, it was all Dragons, as they outscored Dowling, 27-18.
Lewis added three rebounds and two assists, knocking down four 3-pointers for Johnston. Jenkins, a senior, had 12 points and 11 rebounds with two blocks and two assists while Ari Phillips had 11 points. Freshman Kelli Kalb grabbed five rebounds and had two steals.
For the Maroons, Ava Zediker had 18 points and eight rebounds, with Layla Trytten adding 11 points and four rebounds. Ellie Mulder had nine rebounds.
Johnston has now won each of the last four meetings between the two and 10 of the last 11 overall.
Lake Mills head coach Kyle Menke reaches 400 career victories
In a 59-57 overtime victory over Eagle Grove Tuesday night, Lake Mills head coach Kyle Menke hit a new milestone.
Menke picked up his 400th career win as his Bulldogs (4-1) erased an early lead to pick up the triumph.
For Menke, he reflected on just what the moment meant to him on social media.
“Two years ago, I would not have made this post,” Menke wrote on X. “Would have considered it too much self-promotion. My battle with cancer has changed my perspective. I’ve learned to appreciate and celebrate everything. Not going to lie. This one was special.
“The past 20 months have challenged me in a way that has hopefully made me a better husband, father, teacher and coach.”
Lake Mills has won three straight and four in a row vs. Eagle Grove.
Ras Vanderloo reaches 300 career wins as Sioux City East hits 101
The Sioux City East boys continued their winning ways, rolling past Council Bluffs Jefferson Tuesday night, 101-35.
With the win, veteran Sioux City East head coach Ras Vanderloo recorded his 300th career win.
Jang Ruel, a senior captain, scored 20 points to lead four scorers in double figures. Fami Yusuf added 16, Neaf Yusuf had 13 and Bilal Yusuf scored 12 for the Black Raiders.
Sioux City East returns to action on Friday at Sergeant Bluff-Luton before closing out 2024 at the Tyson Event Center against Lincoln Pius X on Saturday.