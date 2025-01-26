Basketball notebook: Johnston takes down Dowling again in 1 vs. 2 matchup
Down by five entering the second half, the top-ranked (Class 5A) Johnston girls found their rhythm.
The Dragons outscored No. 2 West Des Moines Dowling in the third, 19-9, and hung on for a 64-62 victory this past Friday night, earning a season sweep over their rivals.
Ari Phillips, just a sophomore, had 21 points to lead Johnston, as junior Jenica Lewis added 15 and classmate Jaliyah Kinnetz chipped in 12. Senior and Virginia Tech commit Amani Jenkins had a double-double, scoring 11 points with 10 rebounds.
Phillips hit the game-winning free throws in the final seconds for the win. When she stepped to the line, Phillips had missed eight shots from the line that night, but calmly sank both.
Ava Zediker led the Maroons, as the Creighton University commit scored a game-high 34, with 18 coming in the opening half of play.
Big fourth helps Waukee Northwest rally past Waukee
Earlier this year, it was Waukee coming out on top vs. intra-city rival Waukee Northwest in a thriller, 67-61. This time around, the Wolves returned the favor, rallying for a 67-64 and ending a three-game slide in the series.
Waukee Northwest outscored Waukee in the final eight minutes, 22-8, erasing an 11-point lead entering the quarter. Peyton McCollum scored 23 points, Mack Heitland added 15 and Colin Rice had 12.
Heitland was the difference from deep, as the sophomore sank five 3-pointers. Bode Goodman had 10 assists with five rebounds and four steals.
For Waukee, Evan Jacobson scored 24 points and Jai White had 16.
Carroll Kuemper flirts with triple digits
When it comes to high-scoring teams in Iowa, Carroll Kuemper is right there at the top. The Knights nearly scored 100 points this past week, besting Creston, 99-50.
Kuemper shot a blistering 70 percent from the field and was 12 of 21 from the 3-point line. Five players hit double figures, led by 16 from Brock Badding.
Carson Kanne had a double-double, scoring 11 points with 13 assists against just two turnovers.
Clear Lake deals Grand View Christian first loss of season
Jaxson McIntire scored 18 and Thomas Meyer added 17 as Clear Lake downed Grand View Christian in a Top-5 showdown as part of the Gilbert Showcase, 70-49.
The Lions own a 26-point margin of victory, averaging just over 71 per game. They had scored over 80 in three straight entering the game with the Thunder.
Grand View Christian had a run from 2014-2023 where they lost just a combined 17 games, including eight in one season. Last year, they went 13-10, but are back to their winning ways.