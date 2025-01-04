Basketball Notebook: Madrid star Toryn Severson becomes program scoring leader
Behind a 34-point first half performance last Friday night, Toryn Severson placed his name in the Madrid school history books.
Severson surpassed Braden Gibbons to become the career-scoring leader for the Tigers. Severson now has 1,748 points and counting, 10 ahead of the mark set by Gibbons from 2015-19.
“Such a special moment to share with a special community,” Severson posted on X. “Nothing like Madrid.”
A multi-sport standout for the Tigers, Severson knocked down six 3-pointers and was 10 of 17 shooting from the floor in the win. He also had a double-double, grabbing 10 rebounds with four assists, three steals and two blocks.
Brody Buck added 16 points and freshman Jevyn Severson had 13 points on 6 of 7 shooting. Fabian Ortiz-Alaniz dished out eight assists and Buck had five.
Bella Borgos goes ballistic as West Marshall knocks off Roland-Story at Wells Fargo Arena
The West Marshall girls served a little bit of notice, knocking off fifth-ranked (Class 3A) Roland-Story, 62-51. The game was part of the Iowa Wolves High School Hoops Series, taking place on the state tournament court inside Wells Fargo Arena.
In the win for the Trojans, Bella Borgos scored 27 points. West Marshall used a 24-point fourth quarter to put the game away after outscoring the Norse, 14-5, in the second.
The Trojans are one season removed from going 45-5 between 2021-23.
Prairie tops Kennedy in battle of Cedar Rapids
Cedar Rapids Prairie dealt Cedar Rapids Kennedy its first home loss in nearly three years, knocking down 13 three-pointers to secure a 70-67 victory.
The Cougars were looking to complete the city sweep, as they closed out December with convincing wins over Cedar Rapids Washington and Cedar Rapids Jefferson.
But the Hawks would have none of it, using their long-range shooting to win for the first time in the series since 2021, a span of five straight games. In those five games, the closest one was a 62-46 win by Cedar Rapids Kennedy in 2021, as the Cougars won 85-37 and 98-56 last season and held Cedar Rapids Prairie to 27 and 39 points in games the season before.
Johnston girls continue to knock off top 5A teams
Can anybody stop the Johnston girls? Ankeny Centennial was the latest to find out that the Dragons are the real No. 1, using a 19-6 second quarter to claim a 55-43 victory. Amani Jenkins had 16 points, Jenica Lewis added 13 and freshman Kelli Kalb 10.
The Jaguars were able to outscore Johnston in the second half, 27-22, as Mya Crawford scored 21 while Jaeden Pratt had seven with 10 rebounds.
Since 2019, the Dragons have won all 10 meetings, leading the series now 14-3 since 2015.