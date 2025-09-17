Bettendorf Prep Lands Big Ten Football Offer
One of the top uncommitted Iowa high school football players in the state has added another Big Ten Conference offer to his list.
Gavin Stecker of Bettendorf High School picked up an offer from PJ Fleck and Minnesota to go along with previous offers received from Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas and Kansas State.
Stecker, a junior, has 31.5 tackles through three games, as the Bulldogs are 2-1 on the season. He has also made 2.5 tackles for loss with a fumble recovery on defense, catching one pass on offense.
Three of the four offers Stecker has picked up have come since May of this year from Kansas State, Iowa and Kansas. His first offer came in November 2024 from Iowa State and Matt Campbell.
A linebacker, Stecker had 58 tackles with 7.5 for loss and 36 solos.
Up next for the Bulldogs will be Iowa City West this Friday night inside TouVelle Stadium in Bettendorf.