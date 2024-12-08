Bettendorf prevails as Donnybrook team champions over loaded field
With a big Saturday of wins, the Bettendorf wrestling team showed why they are one of the premier programs in the state, capturing gold at the Dan Gable Donnybrook.
The two-day event, which was ran alongside a girls tournament, took place from Coralville and the Xtream Arena.
Staley out of Kansas City was the runner-up with Don Bosco placing third. Joliet from Illinois finished fourth and Waukee Northwest rounded out the Top 5.
For the Bulldogs, Jake Knight captured a title, earning gold at 120 pounds in a battle of former state champions vs. Alexander Pierce of Iowa City West. Timothy Koester finished off an all-bonus tourney with a major decision to win 132 after picking up four falls in his other matches.
It was another all-Iowa finale at 175, as Lincoln Jipp of Bettendorf bested Linn-Mar’s Philip Jacobs with a second period fall. Jipp had four pins and a technical fall during his tournament. Brayden Koester followed with a fall to win at 190 in another all-Iowa championship vs. Decorah’s Thomas Sexton.
Cody Trevino was third for Bettendorf while Hudson Fleming, Landon Gottschalk, Garrett Evans, Evan Bratten, Javen Dean, Duncan Harn, Shannon Hughes and Malakhi Woods all placed.
Waukee Northwest’s Carew Christensen captured the 106-pound title
At 113 pounds, brothers Hayden and Hendrix Schwab of Don Bosco advanced to the championship. Instead of competing against one another, though, they opted to share the glory.
Dawson Youngblut and Kyler Knaack of Don Bosco each won titles from Iowa programs.
Complete results from the meet can be found on Track Wrestling.