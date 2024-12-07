Raccoon River-Northwest overtakes Decorah, claims girls team title at Dan Gable Donnybrook
Raccoon River-Northwest used a strong performance in the placement matches to overtake Decorah and capture the girls team title Friday at the Dan Gable Donnybrook.
The event, held in honor of former legendary University of Iowa head wrestling coach Dan Gable, takes place over two days inside Xtream Arena in Coralville. The girls portion begins on Thursday with the boys going Friday and Saturday.
Raccoon River-Northwest, a combination of a handful of schools, had 11 placewinners including 235-pound champion Reese Baxter. Baxter finished with three falls, a major decision and a decision, including a pin in the finals over Decorah’s Madysen Lippe.
Callista Rodish was a runner-up while Katie Biscoglia and Naomi Templeman each placed third for RRN. Edie Collins, Cassidy McCallister, Izzy Duncan, Ellie Hancock, Bella Bruins, Addison McGinness, Quincy Cooper and Grace Rinehart each placed in the Top-12.
Hannah Huza from Hortonville had the most pins in the tournament with eight while Maple Park’s Angelina Gochis had four technical falls. Huza and Denver’s Lilli Cooper had the biggest seed-to-finish difference, moving up 28 spots, as Cooper won while Huza was fifth.
Individual champions included Lilly Breeden of Liberty, Violet Diaz from Denver, Gochis, Maggie Olson of Albert Lea, Andrew Quinones from Apple Valley, Cedar Rapids Prairie’s Mackenzie Childers, Mariaha Benedict from Fort Dodge, Cassandra Gonzales from Apple Valley, Decorah’s Anastasia Simon, Apple Valley’s Esperanza Calvillo, Addeline Graser from Omaha Westside and Libby Dix from Mount Vernon.
Dan Gable Donnybrook Championship Match Results
100: Lilly Breeden, Liberty def. Chloe Sheffield, Decorah, 7-1
105: Violet Diaz, Denver def. Sandy Breeden, Liberty, 3-1
110: Angelina Gochis, Maple Park tech fall. Zoe Dempsey, New Lenox, 11-1
115: Maggie Olson, Albert Lea def. Kate Seery, Linn-Mar, 9-2
120: Lilli Cooper, Denver pinned Quendresa Selmani, Bettendorf, 4:15
125: Andrea Quinones, Apple Valley def. Camille Schult, Waverly-Shell Rock, 7-5
130: Mackenzie Childers, Cedar Rapids Prairie def. Calista Rodish, Raccoon River-Northwest, 4-3
135: Mariaha Benedict, Fort Dodge pinned Lilly Stough, Waverly-Shell Rock, 3:04
140: Cassandra Gonzales, Apple Valley def. Chloe Sanders, Vinton-Shellsburg, 7-5
145: Anastasia Simon, Decorah def. Eve Skrocki, Dubuque Wahlert, 13-6
155: Esperanza Calvillo, Apple Valley def. Amalia Djoumessi, Waverly-Shell Rock, 10-3
170: Addeline Graser, Omaha Westwide pinned Gracie Pinckney, Mount Vernon, 3:48
190: Libby Dix, Mount Vernon pinned Leah Stewart, Charles City, 3:58
235: Reese Baxter, Raccoon River-Northwest pinned Madysen Lippe, Decorah, 3:24