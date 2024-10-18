Big news from both high school sanctioning bodies in Iowa
The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union and Iowa High School Athletic Association played a little game of one-up this week with breaking news.
Starting in 2026, the IGHSAU state softball tournament will shift to a double-elimination format. The change was approved unanimously by the board of directors.
“Anyone that has watched the Softball College World Series knows how exciting the double-elimination format is,” IGHSAU executive director Erin Gerlich said. “We are thrilled to bring that excitement to the state softball tournament.
“This format will be exciting for both teams and fans, and we are grateful to the city of Fort Dodge for committing to enhancing Rogers Park to make a double-elimination tournament possible.”
With the backing of Fort Dodge, which has served as host of the tournament at Rogers Park since 1970, a multi-million dollar investment for improvements will be made. That includes renovations for five championship fields, press box accommodations for those fields, additional parking and other changes over the next five years.
“The commitment from the City of Fort Dodge council and administration, Iowa Central Community College, Visit Fort Dodge and our community makes this investment a reality for our partners, student-athletes and fans,” said Lori Branderhorst, Director of Fort Dodge’s Recreational Services Division. “Our team is excited to continue growing our relationship with the ‘Iowa Girl.’”
The five-day tournament will remain with five fields being utilized throughout hte week. Single-game championships in all five classes will take place on the final two days with all games being streamed.
Spring boys golf will remain a thing in Iowa
After initially deciding to shift boys golf to fall, the Iowa High School Athletic Association’s Board of Control has decided to table the decision for the time being.
Earlier this year, it was announced that Classes 1A, 2A and 3A would join 4A in competing during the fall season, moving it from the spring. For the foreseeable future, that will not be in the cards.
“We considered the feedback from our member schools and the board ultimately decided it was worth reconsidering our initial vote,” Dr. Andy Crozier, superintendent at Central Lee and board chairperson, said. “It became clear that there were too many obstacles that need to be resolved in the short-term to make this change for the 2025-26 school year.”
Several issues were made present by committees and through school feedback around the change including small school participation in fall sports, coaching conflicts and use of golf courses.
“We appreciate our Board’s desire to continue its due diligence as it more fully considers a possible move of Class 1A, 2A and 3A golf to a fall season,” said Tom Keating, IHSAA executive director. “We will continue to provide them with whatever information they need regarding the impact on and perspective of our member schools.”