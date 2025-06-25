High School

Bishop Heelan’s Kasen Thomas makes college decision

Iowa football lands commitment from one of state’s elite talents

Dana Becker

Kasen Thomas (9) committed to play football at the University of Iowa. He is a Class of 2026 prospect from Sioux City Bishop Heelan.
Kasen Thomas (9) committed to play football at the University of Iowa. He is a Class of 2026 prospect from Sioux City Bishop Heelan. / Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK

Kasen Thomas will take his talents from Sioux City to Iowa City, as the Bishop Heelan High School senior-to-be committed to the Hawkeyes to play football.

Thomas, regarded as a three-star prospect and rated inside the Top 500 in the nation by 247Sports, selected Iowa over offers from schools such as Iowa State, Arizona and Nebraska.

While he projects as a linebacker at the collegiate level, Thomas was a two-way threat for Bishop Heelan last year. And he is sure to follow that same path this coming fall as a senior.

Last year, Thomas ran for 1,841 yards and scored 26 touchdowns while recording 44.5 tackles with 5.5 sacks and two interceptions - both of which he returned for scores.

“I’m home,” Thomas wrote on social media to confirm his decision to become the latest member of the Iowa Hawkeye Class of 2026. 

Thomas is a two-time all-state and two-time all-district selection.

More Iowa High School Sports Headlines

feed

Published
Dana Becker
DANA BECKER

Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.

Home/Iowa