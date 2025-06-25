Bishop Heelan’s Kasen Thomas makes college decision
Kasen Thomas will take his talents from Sioux City to Iowa City, as the Bishop Heelan High School senior-to-be committed to the Hawkeyes to play football.
Thomas, regarded as a three-star prospect and rated inside the Top 500 in the nation by 247Sports, selected Iowa over offers from schools such as Iowa State, Arizona and Nebraska.
While he projects as a linebacker at the collegiate level, Thomas was a two-way threat for Bishop Heelan last year. And he is sure to follow that same path this coming fall as a senior.
Last year, Thomas ran for 1,841 yards and scored 26 touchdowns while recording 44.5 tackles with 5.5 sacks and two interceptions - both of which he returned for scores.
“I’m home,” Thomas wrote on social media to confirm his decision to become the latest member of the Iowa Hawkeye Class of 2026.
Thomas is a two-time all-state and two-time all-district selection.