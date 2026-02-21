Iowa High School State Wrestling Championship Matches Set
The Iowa High School Athletic Association State Wrestling Championships now enter the fourth and final day, following the conclusion of semifinals and consolation matches Friday night inside the Casey’s Center in Des Moines, Iowa.
Don Bosco locked up its eighth consecutive Class 1A traditional championship earlier in the day and will have several wrestlers competing for individual gold under the bright lights of the finals on Saturday.
Tight Race Shaping Up In 2A
In 3A, Southeast Polk holds a significant advantage over the field in pursuit of another crown while the 2A race will be decided on the mats with Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont jumping to the front with 112.5 points. Decorah is second with 109, followed by Alburnett, Glenwood and Independence.
Don Bosco, Southeast Polk and Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont all won state dual title earlier this season.
Two wrestlers will be going for their fourth individual championship in Blake Fox of Osage and Dreshaun Ross from Fort Dodge Senior High. Neither have been pushed this week, as they are attempting to join a list that currently includes 32 others.
Here are the state championship matches in each weight class for Saturday night.
Iowa High School Athletic Association State Championship Matches
Class 3A
- 106 pounds: Amir Newman-Winfrey, Southeast Polk vs. Cruz Gannon, Dowling Catholic
- 113 pounds: Diego Roberty, Iowa City West vs. Carew Christensen, Waukee Northwest
- 120 pounds: Kipton Lewis. Waverly-Shell Rock vs. Zander Manz, Lewis Central
- 126 pounds: Eddie Woody, Southeast Polk vs. Weston Porter, Lewis Central
- 132 pounds: Jake Knight, Bettendorf vs. Caleb Arroyo, Urbandale
- 138 pounds: Cody Trevino, Bettendorf vs. Nico DeSalvo, Southeast Polk
- 144 pounds: Wil Oberbroeckling, Southeast Polk vs. Nicholas Wise, Marshalltown
- 150 pounds: Justis Jesuroga, Southeast Polk vs. Elijah Blewitt, Indianola
- 157 pounds: Nolan Fellers, Bondurant-Farrar vs. Parker Casey, Johnston
- 165 pounds: Calvin Rathjen, Ankeny vs. Mac Crosson, Indianola
- 175 pounds: Jaxon Miller, Carlisle vs. Maximus Dhabolt, Ankeny Centennial
- 190 pounds: Brayden Koester, Bettendorf vs. Louden Bloxham, Cedar Rapids Prairie
- 215 pounds: Lincoln Jipp, Bettendorf vs. Camden Smith, Dubuque Hempstead
- 285 pounds: Dreshaun Ross, Fort Dodge vs. Brady Hagan, Dowling Catholic
Class 2A
- 106 pounds: Jackson Paramater, Vinton-Shellsburg vs. Anderson Osgood, Solon
- 113 pounds: Charlie Boelman, North Polk vs. Coy Mehlert, Union LaPorte City
- 120 pounds: Dylan Williamson, Van Meter vs. Simon Bettis, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont
- 126 pounds: Mason Shirk, Wilton vs. Joseph Leick, Glenwood
- 132 pounds: Easton Enyeart, Ballard vs. Gage Spurgeon, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont
- 138 pounds: Gavin Landers, Denver vs. Carter Cajthaml, New Hampton/Turkey Valley
- 144 pounds: Owen Henriksen, Alburnett vs. Landen Davis, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont
- 150 pounds: Blake Fox, Osage vs. Ben Walsh, Sergeant Bluff-Luton
- 157 pounds: Mikey Ryan, Mount Vernon vs. Tucker Wheeler, PCM Monroe
- 165 pounds: Boden White, Denver vs. William Fullhart, Decorah
- 175 pounds: Christian Dunning, Clear Lake vs. Kyler Crow, Mediapolis
- 190 pounds: Maximus Purdy, Davenport Assumption vs. Broedy Hendricks, Humboldt
- 215 pounds: Mason Koehler, Glenwood vs. Gavin Muller, Osage
- 285 pounds: Eaghan Fleshman, Alburnett vs. Lucas Feuerbach, Solon
Class 1A
- 106 pounds: Ty Martin, Don Bosco vs. Karson Wuebker, South Central Calhoun
- 113 pounds: Ian Maize, WACO Wayland vs. Kaiden Belinsky, Don Bosco
- 120 pounds: Hendrix Schwab, Don Bosco vs. Jensen Dyer, Martensdale-St. Marys
- 126 pounds: Max Millage, Earlham vs. Hayden Schwab, Don Bosco
- 132 pounds: Cooper Hinz, Jesup vs. Riley Watts, Lawton-Bronson
- 138 pounds: Hayden Riggan, Louisa-Muscatine vs. Drew Anderson, Riverside Oakland
- 144 pounds: Blake Rowson, Pleasantville vs. Dawson Youngblut, Don Bosco
- 150 pounds: Chance Hoyt, Iowa Valley vs. Steve Brandenburg, Lake Mills
- 157 pounds: Boston Peters, Westwood Sloan vs. Teague Smith, West Hancock
- 165 pounds: Ryan Groom, North Mahaska vs. Kyle Kuboushek, South Winneshiek
- 175 pounds: Brock Mulder, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley vs. Ethan Christoffer, Don Bosco
- 190 pounds: Caleb Christensen, Nodaway Valley vs. Keaton Moeller, Starmont
- 215 pounds: Carter Wright, Woodbury Central vs. Kyler Sallis, Don Bosco
- 285 pounds: Ashton Honnold, Nodaway Valley vs. Keegan Long, Earlham