Caitlin Clark continues to make headlines, generate increased ticket sales, regardless of where she takes her plays
Is there anything Caitlin Clark cannot do? Well, the former West Des Moines Dowling and University of Iowa superstar is set to test her skills this coming week.
Clark, who was an all-state soccer player at the high school level before focusing on her basketball career, will play in a pro-am ahead of the next LPGA Tour event in the Tampa Bay area this week. She will tee off early in the morning and play against world No. 1 Nelly Korda and perhaps the greatest female golfer of all-time, Annika Sorenstam.
Remember, Clark was not just a star on the basketball court during her high school days. In fact, she probably could have made it on the golf course if not for her love of another sport getting in the way.
In Iowa high school sports, the girls soccer season takes place in the spring. That is the same time for girls golf. Through her first two years as a Maroon, Clark was part of the Dowling program where she shined.
As a sophomore, Clark scored a team-high 19 goals in 14 games, finishing with 77 shots including 70 shots on goal. The Maroons reached the state tournament that season, winning 12 matches overall.
Clark was even better on the pitch as a freshman, tallying 23 goals with three assists in 13 games, recording almost 80 shots.
Her basketball numbers definitely overshadowed what Clark did, as she averaged almost 34 points, eight rebounds and four assists as a senior for Dowling. And we all know what she did during her career as a Hawkeye, leading Iowa to the championship game while earning player of the year accolades.
According to Front Office Sports, Clark’s popularity has already sparked an increase in ticket sales for the pro-am. Her warmup session on the driving range is expected to be live-streamed on social media. As for coverage, Golf Channel’s “Golf Today” program will provide live look-ins, and a walk-and-talk with Clark will be streamed.
This isn’t the first time Clark has hit the course, as she was involved in the pro-am ahead of the PGA Tour John Deere Classic, which is held just outside Iowa City, last year. Clark may have joked that she was going to take up becoming a professional golfer during the offseason, but there really is no doubting that if she wanted to, the sharpshooter could probably make a living on the links.