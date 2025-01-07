Cam Miller, North Dakota State claim another football national title
North Dakota State captured its 10th FCS national football championship Monday night, as Solon (Iowa) native Cam Miller led the way.
The Bison topped No. 1 seed Montana State, 35-32, as Miller accounted for 320 yards of total offense and four touchdowns.
A fifth-year senior, Miller was on the team for the last NDSU title, which came in 2021. They were runners-up in 2022.
Miller completed 19 of 22 for 199 yards, hitting both Bryce Lance and Joe Stoffel for touchdowns. He ran 18 times for 121 yards and two more TDs, including a 64-yarder that gave the Bison an early 14-0 lead.
Montana State would battle back, as Tommy Mellott threw for 195 and ran for 135 with three total touchdowns.
With 11:25 to play in the fourth, Mellott ran in a score from 44 yards to make it a 28-25 game in favor of North Dakota State. Miller answered, leading his team on a nine-play, 66-yard drive that culminated in a 3-yard TD run by CharMar Brown.
Miller was a three-year starter at Solon, setting multiple school records while going 32-3 as a starter. He led the Spartans to a state runner-up finish and an appearance in the semifinals, throwing for 5,894 yards and rushing for 1,184 with 79 passing TDs and 16 on the ground.
As a freshman in 2020-21, Miller played in the final eight games with the Bison, making two starts. He made eight starts the following season before taking over in 2022.