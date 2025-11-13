Iowa High School Football: Class 3A Semifinals Preview
Wahlert Catholic lost several key players from a state championship run in Iowa high school football in Class 3A last fall. But the Golden Eagles reloaded and are back in the semifinals.
Up next will be one of the toughest tests of the year for Wahlert Catholic, as they take on Sioux City Bishop Heelan on Friday from the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls, Iowa.
In the other 3A semifinal, unbeaten Solon puts that perfect record on the line opposite Nevada, who stunned No. 1 Clear Lake in the quarterfinals to advance.
Here is a breakdown of the semifinal games in Class 3A in Iowa high school football:
Iowa High School Football Class 3A Semifinals
Sioux City Bishop Heelan vs. Wahlert Catholic
When the Crusaders have the ball: It all starts with University of Iowa commit Kasen Thomas, as the senior has 210 carries for 1,379 yards and 23 touchdowns, averaging almost seven yards per carry. Avery Favor has over 300 yards rushing to compliment him. Also in the backfield will be quarterback Noah Conley, as the senior has almost 1,300 yards passing and 13 TDs. Grant Whitcomb has 468 yards receiving and Caden Lester 419 with four touchdowns.
When the Golden Eagles have the ball: Last year, JP Elbert came on in relief and led Wahlert Catholic to a state title. This season, the junior has been QB1 throughout, completing 65 percent of his passes for 1,440 yards and 12 touchdowns. He remains a capable runner, racking up a team-leading 604 yards and 12 touchdowns on the ground. Anderson Herbst has 509 yards and five TDs, while Ben Francis and Brody Schumacher both have over 300 on the ground. Herbst is also the leading receiver with 41 receptions for 574 yards and four TDs.
Solon vs. Nevada
When the Spartans have the ball: Solon senior quarterback Eli Kampman will try to get his team to the finals, as he comes into the game having completed 132 of 212 for 2,104 yards and 28 touchdowns. Kampman also has 491 yards rushing and five scores, as Maddox Kelley has found the end zone 12 times on the ground. Both Kelley and Kaden Hoeper have over 600 yards receiving, with Kelley adding 14 more touchdowns to his dozen on the ground.
When the Cubs have the ball: Drake Hinson has directed the Nevada offense all year, throwing for 1,607 yards and 25 touchdowns, adding 364 and four scores on the ground. Austin Waldera is the top rusher with 991 yards and six TDs, as Jaden Grimm has 344. Gavin Egeland has 696 yards receiving with seven touchdowns on 42 receptions, as both Lucas Brown had John Nelson have over 300 yards receiving and a combined 16 scores.