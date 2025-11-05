Iowa High School Football: Class 3A Quarterfinal Predictions
Several of the eight teams left standing in Class 3A of the Iowa high school football playoffs have impressive resumes that feature past championship runs.
Now, they all want to add the 2025 title to their respective trophy case.
Four of those eight will take one step closer to doing just that when they compete Friday, November 7 in games around the state.
Unbeaten Clear Lake hosts Nevada, 10-0 Solon welcomes in Winterset, Sioux Center travels to Sioux City to play Bishop Heelan and defending champion Wahlert Catholic is on the road at West Delaware.
Here are game-by-game predictions and more for the Class 3A Iowa high school football playoffs. Statistics are accurate as of November 3, 2025.
Iowa High School Football Class 3A Playoffs
Pod A
Nevada (8-2) at Clear Lake (10-0)
- Winner: Clear Lake
- Clear Lake Key Player: The Lions came into 2025 with plenty of weapons for Jaxson McIntire, but the addition of Kolby Hodnefield has only made them more dangerous. Hodnefield a state track champion at South Hamilton, has 10 total touchdowns and over 400 yards rushing and receiving.
- Nevada Key Player: Gavin Egeland will need to be able to stretch the Clear Lake defense for the Cubs to have success. The senior has caught 42 passes for 696 yards and seven touchdowns.
Pod B
Winterset (7-3) at Solon (10-0)
- Winner: Solon
- Solon Key Player: Maddox Kelley gets a lot of attention in the passing game, and rightfully so, as the junior has caught 39 passes for 624 yards with 13 touchdowns. But he can also do damage as a running back, rushing 49 times for 324 yards and 12 more scores.
- Winterset Key Player: One way to keep the ball away from Solon is to lean on Ben Porter, as the senior has 137 rushes for 877 yards and seven TDs this year.
Pod C
Wahlert Catholic (8-2) at West Delaware (9-1)
- Winner: Wahlert Catholic
- Wahlert Catholic Key Player: JP Elbert came on in the state finals last year and got the job done. This year, the offense has been his, as the junior has 1,271 yards passing with 10 touchdowns and another 533 yards rushing and 10 more TDs.
- West Delaware Key Player: Jack Georgen has been all over the field on defense this season, registering 81.5 tackles. Of those, 22 have been for loss with 10 being quarterback sacks.
Pod D
Sioux Center (9-1) at Bishop Heelan (8-2)
- Winner: Bishop Heelan
- Bishop Heelan Key Player: Noah Conley has been perfect directing the offense for the Crusaders, completing 77 of 152 for 1,181 yards and eight touchdowns. He also has a pair of rushing scores.
- Sioux Center Key Player: Cody Sandbulte will be tasked with trying to slow Heelan down, as the senior has 56.5 tackles with 13 for loss, two sacks, three interceptions and a fumble recovery.
