Carlisle Claims First Girls State Basketball Title

Carlisle let out all the emotions of the past several months on the basketball court inside the Casey’s Center Saturday when they captured the Class 4A state championship over Dallas Center-Grimes, 38-36.

The Wildcats won their first Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union title, surviving a late rally by the top-seeded Mustangs to finish off a 26-1 season. The lone loss for Carlisle came at the hands of 5A state qualifier West Des Moines Valley.

Macy Comito Goes Out On Top Before Joining Iowa State Basketball

Future Iowa State Cyclone Macy Comito scored 17 points with five assists and three steals, earning MVP honors for the all-tournament team in the process. Ella Smith had nine points and Mallie Stoner eight with two steals.

Stoner, also an all-tournament selection, will be a Cyclone in the fall when she joins the softball team.

For Dallas Center-Grimes, Macy Meyer scored 13 points and Ava Smid - the star of the semifinals - added six with 10 rebounds, three steals and two assists.

All-Tournament Team Announced For Class 4A

Along with Comito, who was the Iowa Pork Producer Top Producer of the Game and Stoner, Smid was named to the all-tournament team with Meyer. Braylyn Birmingham of Norwalk and Melina Snoozy from Sioux City Bishop Heelan rounded out the honor squad.