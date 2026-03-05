Iowa Girls State Tournament: 4A Semifinal Preview

The Class 4A semifinals of the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union State Tournament are fixing up to be a special night, as the four sport a combined record of 92-5.

Sioux City Bishop Heelan, the No. 1 seed, takes on Carlisle while league rivals Dallas Center-Grimes and Norwalk meet in the other contest.

Here is a preview of both games in the Class 4A Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union State Basketball Tournament. The games will stream live online at WatchIGHSAU.com .

Iowa Girls State Basketball Tournament Class 4A Semifinal Previews

Dallas Center-Grimes (22-2) vs. Norwalk (22-2), 5 p.m., Thursday, March 5

Little Hawkeye Conference rivals Dallas Center-Grimes and Norwalk collide in the first semifinal with a spot in the state championship game on the line. The two split a pair of regular season meetings with one another.

The Mustangs advanced with a 59-39 decision over Waverly-Shell Rock, as Macy Meyer scored 17 points and Leah Brauch added 10. Dallas Center-Grimes shot a red-hot 64 percent from the field to advance to the final four for the fifth time in the last six years.

Norwalk leaned on top scorer Braylyn Birmingham down the stretch, as she scored 26 for the game with 10 rebounds, two assists, two steals and a pair of blocks. During a key 19-point run by the Warriors, Birmingham accounted for 16 of those points.

In the first meeting between the two, Norwalk prevailed, 47-32. Dallas Center-Grimes returned the favor less than a month later, 46-43.

Sioux City Bishop Heelan (24-0) vs. Carlisle (24-1), 6:45 p.m., Thursday, March 5

The Crusaders and Wildcats are a combined 48-1 this year, but just one of them can continue on. Sioux City Bishop Heelan, one of just three unbeatens left with Johnston in 5A and Lynnville-Sully in 1A, handled North Polk in the quarters, 81-56.

Melina Snoozy scored a 4A single-game record 39 points, connecting on 17 of 26 shots from the field with five made 3-pointers. She also had 12 rebounds, two assists and two steals, as Ella Otten added 17 points and Trishelle Miller 15 with 13 boards.

For Carlisle, they were the lone lower-seed to advance, topping Clear Creek-Amana, 58-44. Four starters reached double figures led by 16 from Mallie Stoner, who grabbed 10 rebounds. Macy Comito, an Iowa State commit, finished with 13 points, five rebounds, five assists and three steals, as Kami Clark scored 12 and Ella Smith 10.