College Football Upset Picks for Week 12 (Oklahoma Will Upset Alabama in Pivotal SEC Matchup)
We had a second-straight successful week of upset picks in Week 11, cashing in on Wake Forest to take down Virginia and Kentucky to beat Florida. We weren't able to go 3-0 as Missouri failed to take down Texas A&M, but we'll take 2-1 for a solid profit.
Let's move on to Week 12 of the college football season, along with three upset picks I like for Saturday's action.
Iowa +215 vs. USC
This is a battle between an all-defense team in Iowa and an all-offense game in USC. Typically, in these types of matchups, it's the defensive team that comes out on top. It's worth noting that Iowa is a fun-first team, and USC's defense ranks 100th in opponent EPA per rush attempt and 70th in opponent yards per carry, allowing 4.3 yards per rush. If the Hawkeyes can run the ball successfully in this game, the result is going to be a lot closer than people think. Iowa is worth a shot to pull off the upset at +215.
Oklahoma +180 vs. Alabama
This is a matchup between, in my opinion, an underrated Oklahoma team and an overrated Alabama team. The Sooners rank third in the country in net success rate, while Alabama comes in at 27th. The Crimson Tide have done better in the turnover margin, which has been something Oklahoma has struggled with, but when it comes down to strictly moving the ball down the field and keeping their opponents from doing so, there's an argument to be made that the Sooners are the better team.
TCU +158 vs. BYU
Josh Hoover was my preseason pick to win the Heisman Trophy, and while he won't pull it off, I'm still a believer in TCU's junior quarterback. He has thrown for 2,690 yards and 23 touchdowns, while completing 65.4% of passes. If he's on his "A" game, he's live to lead the Horned Frogs to an upset win against BYU. The Cougars were shown not to be as good as people thought when they lost to Texas Tech by a wide margin in Week 11.
