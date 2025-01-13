Cedar Falls star William Gerdes receives offer from major in-state Div. I basketball program
Cedar Falls junior William Gerdes has officially received a Div. I basketball offer to continue his playing career.
Gerdes posted on social media that Fran McCaffery and the University of Iowa have offered him.
“I’m blessed to have received an offer from the University of Iowa,” Gerdes tweeted on X (formerly known as Twitter). “Thanks Fran McCaffery and Matt Gatens.”
The 6-foot-9 Gerdes is shooting 67 percent on the season for the No. 1 Tigers, averaging 17 points with just under five rebounds and two blocks per game. He forms an imposing rotation with the likes of Anthony Galvin, Leyton Wolf, Keegan Steege and Jaydon Kimbrough.
As a sophomore, Gerdes scored 281 points, which led Cedar Falls, playing all 24 games with nine starts. He shot 70 percent from the field and 72 percent from the free throw line, recording 100 rebounds with 35 assists, 29 steals and 21 blocks.
Gerdes saw the court in eight games as a freshman, scoring 10 points.
According to recruiting service On3, Gerdes is a three-star prospect. He is ranked as the No. 3 player in the state of Iowa and the 50th power forward in the nation.
Gerdes also holds offers from Nebraska, Northern Iowa, South Dakota and Bryant.
Iowa’s current 2026 class features Navon Shabazz, who is playing for Iowa United Prep. Shabazz previously attended Davenport Assumption.