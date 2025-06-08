Champions crowned at Iowa girls state soccer tournament
The final day of the Iowa girls state soccer tournament saw the crowning of three champions from Ames and the Cyclone Sports Complex.
In the 3A finale, Waukee Northwest capped a one-loss season with a 3-2 victory over Linn-Mar. After the Wolves fell behind early, an own goal followed by a goal from Romey Croatt just before the intermission gave them the lead.
Linn-Mar answered back out of the break, tying it when Aubrey Luck scored for the second time. In the 64th minute, Olivia Stapleton provided the game-winner for Waukee Northwest.
Alexandra Hofbauer had the winner in the 2A championship, finding the back of the net in the 94th minute of double-overtime, as Dallas Center-Grimes tipped Waverly-Shell Rock, 1-0.
Hofbauer was a member of the all-tournament team with two of her teammates.
The 1A title went to Davenport Assumption, as they dealt Denver its first loss of the year, 2-0. Ruby Stevens scored the first goal just five minutes in while Dru Dorsey added an insurance goal in hte 48th minute.