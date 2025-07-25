Cinderella Pella Claims First State Softball Championship
This coming Saturday, Pella head softball coach Katie Banowetz will be the center of attention, as she is getting married.
But on Thursday, she gladly took a backseat to her team, as the Dutch won their first-ever state softball championship with a 4-2 victory over North Polk at Rogers Park in Fort Dodge.
Pella, who knocked off the defending Class 4A champions in a regional semifinal, stunned the No. 1 seed in the quarterfinals and earned a 2-1 triumph in the semis. This was just the second appearance in the elite eight for the program, with the other coming in 2015.
Abby Melvin drove in the game-winning runs with a double in the sixth inning that broke a 2-2 tie. She also had a triple in the second and scored, as she was one of four Pella players to make the all-tournament team.
Emma Eekhoff, captain of the all-tourney team, Avery Parks and Elah Hiemstra each had a hit for the Dutch while Bray-Lynne Van Zante drove in a run.
For North Polk, Ava Husak, a future Drake Bulldog, struck out nine and had two hits while reaching base on a walk and a fielder’s choice. Ava Koudelka had two hits and scored a run while Katelyn Klever drove in a run.
Koudelka, Husak and Alexandra Mohlke were joined on the all-tournament team by ADM’s Lauren Hagedorn and Aubrey Noring, along with Braylen Conlon from Cedar Rapids Xavier and North Scott’s Kamilah Eller and Adalynn Johnson.