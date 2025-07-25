Cinderella Pella Claims First State Softball Championship

𝐃𝐔𝐓𝐂𝐇 𝐖𝐎𝐍’𝐓 𝐁𝐄 𝐃𝐄𝐍𝐈𝐄𝐃! 🏆🥎



#8 Pella defeats #3 North Polk 4-2 to win the Class 4A State Championship game, presented by @iowafarmbureau. The Dutch take the state softball crown for the first time in school history!



Final score brought to you by… pic.twitter.com/gt2wKfIVmD