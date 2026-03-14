Iowa High School Track And Field: Indoor State Champions Crowned

While basketball is just finishing up in Iowa, spring sports are already kicking off, including the indoor track and field scene.

The Iowa Association of Track Coaches held indoor championships in Ames for all three classifications of boys and girls.

In Class 3A, the boys race gave us a great glimpse into what to expect when the state track and field championships take place later this spring, as Pella, Gilbert and Algona all battled for the overall crown.

Pella prevailed by a half-point over Gilbert, 63.5-63, with Algona third with 58 points. Both ADM and Clear Creek-Amana each scoring over 40 points.

Leading the way for Pella was distance standout Canaan Dunham, as he won the 3,200 with a Drake Relays qualifying standard time. Dunham also anchored the winning 4x800 relay to a victory with the 4x100 adding a third title.

Mount Vernon earned the girls 3A team title with 56 points, as Mount Pleasant was second and ADM third.

Caliana Whitaker claimed the 200 and the 400 titles, as Evelyn Moeller won the 3,000 with a Drake Relays standard being met. Moeller also ran the anchor on the winning 4x800 relay.

Complete results can be found on Wayzata Timing .

Cedar Rapids Kennedy, Waukee Northwest Claim 4A titles

The 4A boys race came down to Cedar Rapids Kennedy and Waukee Northwest, as Cedar Rapids Kennedy won it by five points. The Cougars received wins from Dawson Dougherty in the 60 and 200, Shem Mally in the shot put and the shuttle hurdle relay.

Waukee Northwest did win the 4x100, setting an all-time Iowa best at 43.15. Cedar Falls won both the 4x400 and 4x800 relays.

It was a dominating performance by Waukee Northwest for the girls crown, as Katie Willits won the 60, Emmy Stubbendeck the 3,000 and the 4x100, shuttle hurdle, 4x400 and 4x800 relays.

1A Titles Go To Council Bluffs St. Albert, Riverside

Two tradition-rich track programs won in 1A, as Council Bluffs St. Albert clipped Mount Ayr by a single point while Riverside picked up gold for the boys.

Lili Denton won the 1,500 and was the runner-up in the 3,000 for Council Bluffs St. Albert, anchoring the winning 4x400 relay that sealed the team trophy.

Riverside captured the sprint medley, 4x400 and 4x800 relay crowns.

2A: Treynor Boys, Mid-Prairie Girls Secure Trophies

Despite competing this past week at the state basketball tournament, the Treynor boys put together a winning performance in 2A. The Cardinals scored 53 points, seven ahead of Spirit Lake, with Iowa City Regina - also a state basketball participant - finishing third.

Cauy Konz swept the 60 hurdles and 200 for Treynor, running on the winning 4x100 and shuttle hurdle relays, as well.

It was all Mid-Prairie in the girls standings, as they racked up 75 points. Spirit Lake was again the runner-up with Treynor taking third.

Jeorgia Evans won the 60 and the 4x800 relay picked up a gold for Mid-Prairie.