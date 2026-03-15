Vote: Who Should be Iowa’s High School Athlete of the Week? (3/15/2026)

Here are the candidates for High School on SI’s Iowa high school athlete of the week for March 9-14. Read through the nominees and cast your vote.

Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. PT on Sunday, March 22. The winner will be announced in the following week’s poll. Here are this week’s nominees:

Quentin Nauman, Western Dubuque boys track and field

Just in case you forgot about him, Nauman, an Oregon commit, opened the year with a bang, posting the fastest indoor 1,600 time of the season at the Dickinson Relays in 4:03.65.

Delilah Subsin, Ottumwa girls track and field

The senior recorded a throw of 47-4.25 to win the shot put at the Wartburg Invitational, a mark that ranks her seventh in the U.S. this indoor season.

Aubrey Johnson, Gilbert girls track and field

Johnson, just a freshman, made her name known by winning both the 200 and the long jump at the Wartburg Invitational.

Tyce VanDonge, Unity Christian boys basketball

VanDonge averaged 22 points, almost eight rebounds and five assists to lead the Knights to the Class 2A state championship.

Will Gerdes, Cedar Falls boys basketball

The Northern Iowa commit shot over 82 percent from the field, scoring 25 points a game with 10 rebounds as the Tigers finished unbeaten and as Class 4A state champions.

Hunter Horn, St. Edmond boys basketball

Horn averaged a double-double in three state games at 22 points and 10 rebounds, leading the Gaels to gold in Class 1A.

Jude Gibson, Ballard boys basketball

Gibson sank the game-tying free throws with 0.2 seconds on the clock in a Class 3A championship win in overtime vs. ADM, averaging 15 points, six rebounds and six assists per game.

Caliana Whitaker, Mount Vernon girls track and field

Whitaker swept the 200 and 400 at the IATC Indoor Championships for Class 3A.

Tay Seals, Clear Creek-Amana boys track and field

Seals was first in the Class 3A 60 and 60 hurdles at the IATC Indoor Championships.

About Our Athlete of the Week Voting

High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals. Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports. Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.