Class 1A semifinals: Grundy Center back in finals, Dike-New Hartford survives
Another year, another appearance in the state finals for Grundy Center, as the Spartans rolled past Wilton on Thursday inside the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls, 42-7.
Grundy Center will be going for its third consecutive title and sixth overall after big days from Judd Juriovsky, Tiernan Vokes and the Spartan defense.
Jirovsky was 17-for-18 passing for 170 yards with TD passes to Vokes, Brody Zinkula and Devin Hinders. Vokes had nine receptions for 72 and Zinkula added a rushing score.
The Grundy Center defense picked off two passes had a sack, limiting Wilton to just 85 yards rushing.
Drew Keith threw for 120 yards and a touchdown to Owen Hassell for Wilton, as Hassell also ran for 72 yards.
Dike-New Hartford holds off late Hinton rally
Dike New-Hartford will compete in the state finals for a third time thanks to a quick start vs. Hinton.
The Wolverines secured a spot in the 1A finals with a 24-18 victory after Hinton scored two touchdowns in the final 90 seconds.
Colin Meester gave Dike-New Hartford an early 14-0 lead with a rushing score and a passing TD to Jack Hoehns while Tyson Bennett would provide the eventual game-winning points with a fourth quarter 49-yard run to the end zone.
Down 24-6, Hinton got two Gabe Anderson passing TDs, first from 11 yards out to Kyle Leary and just 42 seconds later to Logan Kempema.
Meester completed 7 of 9 for 97 yards while Noah Borcherding ran 36 times for 119 yards. Bennett added 60 yards rushing.
Anderson was 18-for-30 passing for 197 with the three TDs to lead Hinton, as Kempema had six receptions for 64 and two scores.
What’s next
Grundy Center will try to add another title to the trophy case when they take on Dike-New Hartford at 4 p.m on Thursday, Nov. 21. The Spartans are seeking a third consecutive championship and sixth overall while the Wolverines is playing for its first in three chances.