Class A state championship: Tri-Center stuns defending champ West Hancock in defensive slugfest for first title
CEDAR FALLS - Two of the state’s most prolific offenses engaged in a defensive slugfest here Thursday for the Class A championship, with Tri-Center ending the run of West Hancock, 14-10.
Playing in the state finals for the first-time in program history, the Trojans relied on the other side of the ball to dethrone the Eagles inside the UNI-Dome.
Carter Kunze had 168 yards rushing with one touchdown while also hauling in a 38-yard receiving score for the only TDs of the game by Tri-Center (12-1), who went just 3-6 last year and lost the first time out this past season.
AJ Harder, one of the top passers in the state as just a sophomore, completed 17 of 24 for 207 yards with the TD pass to Kunze for the first points of the game. Zach Nelson caught seven passes for 78 yards and Cael Witt added 46 on six receptions.
West Hancock (12-1) was trying for its fifth title all-time while making its eighth appearance. Despite winning four championships, the Eagles have yet to go back-to-back. The school also has a championship as Britt before consolidating.
Brady Bixel ran 14 times for 100 yards and Gustavo Gomez added 87 with a 49-yard scamper to the end zone to tie it at 7-all in the second. Zach Beukema had the only points of the second half on a 25-yard field goal with almost eight minutes to go in the third.
Tri-Center and West Hancock each had four possessions after the break. They resulted in two punts, a fumble and three turnovers on downs. The Eagles punted twice in a game for the first time this season.
Since 2008, Tri-Center had just six winning seasons, never winning more than seven games in a single year. This past fall, though, was memorable, as it featured wins over West Hancock and the runner-up last year, Woodbury Central.
In the postseason, the Trojans knocked off their first four opponents by a combined score of 188-47 including wins over Saint Ansgar, ACGC, Riverside and South Central Calhoun.
The West Hancock senior class has been in the state finals four times, settling for two titles and two runner-up trophies.
CLASS A CHAMPIONSHIP GAME STATS
RUSHING - Tri-Center: Carter Kunze 36-168 (1 TD). West Hancock: Brady Bixel 14-100, Gustavo Gomez 12-87 (1 TD), Teague Smith 6-16, Jacoby Subject 2-6.
PASSING - Tri-Center: AJ Harder 17-24-0-207 (1 TD). West Hancock: Zephyr Jamtgaard 3-9-0-33, Teague Smith 0-1-0-0.
RECEIVING - Tri-Center: Zach Nelson 7-78, Cael Witt 6-46, Carter Kunze 2-62 (1 TD), Brant Freeberg 1-13, Jayden Johnson 1-8. West Hancock: Zach Beukema 2-14, Brady Bixel 1-19.
