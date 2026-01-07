Iowa High School Swim State Champion Makes College Commitment
One of the top Iowa high school swimmers in the state has made his college commitment official.
Parker Macho of Linn-Mar High School announced his commitment to the University of Cincinnati.
“I am excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my swimming and academic careers at The University of Cincinnati,” Macho posted on social media. “I want to express my deepest gratitude to my family for their unwavering support and encouragement throughout my journey.
“A huge thank you to my club and high school coaches for pushing me to reach new heights, always believing in my potential and helping me grow both as an athlete and as a person. I also want to thank the coaches at Cincinnati for this incredible opportunity and for welcoming me into the Bearcat family.”
Parker Macho Won Two State Titles As A Junior
The senior won both the 100 fly and 200 individual medley last year as at the Iowa high school boys state swimming championships. He clocked a time of 47.97 to claim the 100 fly and went 1:48.46 in the 200 individual medley.
Macho also swam on a pair of third place relays for Linn-Mar, leading off both the 200 freestyle and 400 freestyle relays. He had the best time in the 50 free at 21.04 and the fastest 100 free at 45.12.
Linn-Mar Standout Has Several Top Times In Iowa High School Swimming
Currently, Macho has the third-fastest 50 free (21.10), the second-fastest 100 back (51.04), second-best 100 breaststroke (56.83) and the top time in the 100 butterfly (49.10) in the state. He has also been on the top 400 freestyle relay in the state with the Lions while swimming on the fourth-fastest 200 free and fourth-best 200 medley relays.
Mandy Commons-Disalle serves as the head swimming and diving coach at Cincinnati, with Joey Ferreri the associate head coach. Blake Hanna, Scott Stern and Emily Hetzer are assistant coaches, with Ben Herboth the diving coach for the Bearcats.
Cincinnati competes in the Big 12 Conference for swimming and diving.