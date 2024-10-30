Clear Lake standout Reese Brownlee commits to Kansas State
Reese Brownlee completely dominated the state last year in track and field. Now, the Clear Lake senior has decided where she will compete at as a college athlete.
Brownlee announced her commitment to Kansas State beginning in 2025. First, though, the multi-time Drake Relays winner and state champion has her sights set on more hardware this coming spring.
"After an unforgettable process and so many prayers, I am following my heart to Kansas State to chase my track and field dreams while continuing my education," Brownlee posted on social media. "I want to thank my dad for teaching me to love the sport, my mom for being my role model and rock through it all, my brother, Ikey, for being my biggest cheerleader, my coaches, Coach Puttmann, VJ, Josi, and TJ & Laura Jumper for pushing me to be the best person and athlete I can be, my family for loving me unconditionally, and my best friends for always wanting what is best for me.
"I'm looking forward to being a part of the future of K-State track and field. Lastly, thanks to all of the coaches at (Kansas State)."
Last spring, Brownlee kicked off her junior season by winning the long jump and 400-meter hurdle events at the Drake Relays, which bring together the best of the best in the state from all four classifications.
She followed that up with a memorable performance at state track and field back inside Drake Stadium in Des Moines. Brownlee set two state records and won three titles, breaking marks in both the long jump and 400 hurdles while also placing first in the 400-meter dash.
She had a record-breaking leap of 19-3.5 on her sixth and final attempt to claim the Class 3A title after going 19-3.25 on her fifth jump. Brownlee went 59.83 in the 400 hurdles and had a personal-record of 55.56 in the 400.
Travis Geopfert, a former coach at Northern Iowa, was named the Director of Track and Field/Cross Country at Kansas State this past July. He was a four-time National Assistant Coach of the Year during two stints with Arkansas and has coached 15 Olympians and one Paralympian, including nine who competed at the recent Summer Olympics in Paris.
A graduate of Northern Iowa and native of Panora, Iowa, Geopfert was a 2004 Olympic Trials qualifier and five-time national qualifier at the USATF Indoor and Outdoor Championships.