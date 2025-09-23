Community Mourns Loss of Iowa High School Baseball Player
A Des Moines community and school district in Iowa is mourning the loss of a youngster taken way too soon.
Santiago Rhone, a 15-year-old baseball played at Des Moines East High School, was killed when a motorcyle struck him while crossing a street during Homecoming weekend for the school.
Rhone, a sophomore, was immediately taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead from injuries sustained in the incident. Local 5 out of Des Moines was first made aware by the family that Rhone was the victim.
This past summer, Rhone started 22 games for the Scarlets and played in 27 as a freshman. He hit .339 with three doubles, 19 RB and 14 runs scored.
Rhone stole four bases, had a fielding percentage of .800 and even made 12 appearances on the mound with four starts. He struck out 32 batters in just under 31 innings pitched for Des Moines East.
“He was a coach’s dream, a mom’s dream, a good son, a great brother; just an all around young man that was just taken took soon,” said Keon Patton, his former coach and a spokesperson for the family. “I think Santiago’s one of those few that was born to play (baseball). You don’t see the love and passion and the discipline and focus in the young kids at that early of an age.”
Santiago Rhone Had Bright Future Ahead of Him
Rhone would have been one of several key returning players for the Scarlets next summer.
“We’re supposed to be having interviews about his accolades, his achievements, helping his team get to state, going to college, what college he chose to go to, and them from there what team drafted him,” Patton said.
No charges have been filed as of yet by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office involving the rider of the motorcycle during the incident. The 23-year-old male remains in the hospital for his injuries.
Des Moines East High School will hold a candlelight vigil in memory of Rhone on Wednesday, September 24 at the baseball field.