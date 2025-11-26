Vote: Iowa Girls High School Basketball 1A Preseason Player Of The Year
The time for preseason honors is here, as the girls basketball season in Iowa is set to tip and action heats up into the cold winter months.
High School on SI needs your help in determining the preseason player of the year in each classification of girls basketball in Iowa, so we are asking for you to vote for who you believe should be named.
The following are the nominees for each classification, with stats provided by Bound from the 2024-25 season. Vote as often as you like for your favorite candidate, as the winners will be announced once voting has concluded in each class.
The nominees were narrowed down from a strong pool of players to the following list of finalists. There were a number of several other worthy contenders for the honor who were left off.
Voting runs through Sunday, November 30 at 11:59 p.m. CST.
Nominees For Iowa Girls High School Basketball Class 1A Preseason Player Of The Year
Rowan Jacobi, Springville
Jacob had a great junior season, averaging 23 points, over 13 rebounds, 3.4 assists and nearly three steals per game. She also averaged over a block a night.
Paige Kampman, Clarksville
Right behind Jacob in scoring was Kampman, as she averaged 21.7 points with 4.6 rebounds, 3 steals and two assists.
Lilee Boriskey, Edgewood-Colesburg
Boriskey was another 20-point scorer, averaging 21.3 with 10.4 rebounds, 2.6 steals and 2.4 assists.
Ainsley Ulrich, North Union
The Warriors leaned on Ulrich and she delivered, putting up 19 points, three stalls, three rebounds and two assists a game.
Hallie Bunkers, Remsen St. Mary’s
Bunkers looks to build on her sophomore season in which she averaged 18 p pints, 6.5 rebounds, four steals and three assists per game.
Sami Kruckenberg, Mason City Newman
A standout on the softball diamond as well, Kruckenberg put up 18 points a game last year with almost four steasl and 2.5 assists.
Kamryn Fink, Highland
It was a memorable ninth-grader year for Fink on the court, as she averaged 16 points, 14.5 rebounds, three steals and three assists a game, adding 1.5 blocks for good measure.
Isabella Stika, Turkey Valley
Another nightly, double-double machine, Stika averaged 10 points and 14 rebounds with three steals per game.
Anna Hart, Coon Rapids-Bayard
Hart averaged 12 points, 6.5 steals, four assists and 3.5 rebounds last year for Coon Rapids-Bayard.
