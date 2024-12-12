Council Bluffs Classic brings together elite wrestlers from six states
The annual Council Bluffs Wrestling Classic has become quite the early season tournament, as individuals and teams from six different states gather for the two-day event.
All the action begins Friday from the Mid-America Center in Council Bluffs and will stream on IAWrestling.com. Live results will be available on TrackWrestling.com.
Among the programs from Iowa set for action include Ames, Atlantic, Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln, Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson, Council Bluffs St. Albert, Fort Dodge, Glenwood, Iowa City West, Le Mars, Lewis Central, Logan-Magnolia, Missouri Valley, North Scott, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Treynor, Underwood and Waukee Northwest.
Fort Dodge, Lewis Central, Logan-Magnolia, Sergeant Bluff-Luton and Waukee Northwest are all ranked in the Top 10 of their respective classes.
A total of 14 Nebraska schools are set including ranked teams Columbus, Grand Island, Kearney, Lincoln East, Millard South, Papillon LaVista, Bennington, Blair and Waverly.
Seven Kansas schools, two from Missouri and one each from Minnesota and South Dakota are all scheduled for action.
Number of top-ranked individuals expected to battle it out
Top-ranked individuals Carew Christiansen of Waukee Northwest, Crosby Yoder from Logan-Magnolia, Christian Castillo of Ames, Kiernan Meink from Millard South, Isaac Ekdahl of Millard South, Hudson Loges from Blair, Landen Kocher-Munoz of Washburn, Koy Davidson from Fort Dodge, Mason Petersen of Columbus, Easton Broxterman from Washburn, Brayden Canoyer of Waverly, Scottie Meier of Lincoln East, Corbin Reisz from Logan-Magnolia, Kyler Lauridsen of Bennington, Ryder Kruse from Lincoln East, Kristjan Marshall of Washburn, Bo Koedam from Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Logan Glynn of Millard South, Jaeston Delano of Columbus, Tony Palmer from South Sioux City, Elijah Schunke of Brandon Valley and Christopher Walsh from Mill Valley.
The 144-pound class features four of those No. 1s including Davidson, a defending state champion. The 215-pound division would also have four but Davidson’s teammate, Dreshaun Ross, is out until at least the start of 2025.
Waukee Northwest scored 427 points to take home team honors last year over Fort Dodge, Lincoln East, Totino-Grace and Brandon Valley. Iowa schools Glenwood, Iowa City West, Lewis Central and Sergeant Bluff-Luton were all in the Top 20.
Girls division includes 16 Iowa schools
The girls division will also feature 16 Iowa schools including ranked teams Lewis Central, Logan-Magnolia, Raccoon River-Northwest and Southeast Polk.
Schools from Nebraska, Kansas, Missouri and South Dakota are set to attend.
Top-ranked individuals expected to compete include Katie Biscoliga of Raccoon River-Northwest, Molly Spader from Washburn, Mileena Notaro of Lincoln East, Carsyn McBride from Kearney, Kaylyn Harrill of Omaha Skutt, Maycee Peacher of Bennington, Calista Rodish of Raccoon River-Northwest, Karoline Kendall of Blue Valley, Millie Jensen from Millard South, Mahri Manz of Lewis Central, Zoey Barber from Westside, Anyia Roberts of Grand Island, Addline Graser of Westside and Macy Barber from Westside.
Washburn took home top team honors with 550.5 points over Raccoon River-Northwest, Missouri Valley, Omaha Westside and Southeast Polk.