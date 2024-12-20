Cross Over Challenge in January brings together many of top boys basketball teams in state
The start of 2025 will bring with us the Cross Over Challenge from the Alliant Energy PowerHouse in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
A total of 12 teams will comprise six games with many of the top Class 4A state contenders represented throughout the day.
Starting at 10 a.m. with Iowa City Liberty and Bettendorf, and finishing up with Cedar Falls vs. defending state champion West Des Moines Valley at 7 p.m., the action will be one to take in. Following the event, the dash to the postseason kicks up for all involved.
Just prior to the Cedar Falls-Valley matchup will be Cedar Rapids Kennedy, who lost to the Tigers in a thrilling finale last year at state, taking on Johnston.
Cedar Rapids Prairie vs. Ames, Iowa City West vs. Davenport Assumption, Linn-Mar vs. Ankeny and Dubuque Senior vs. Waukee Northwest complete the event.
Below is a look at some of the top players set for action at the Cross Over Challenge:
Trey McKowen, Cedar Rapids Kennedy, Senior
One of the top scorers in the state, McKowen currently leads all of 4A at 25 points a night. He is also averaging seven assists and five rebounds.
Cole Odefey, Bettendorf, Senior
Odefey has been almost unstoppable this year, scoring 24 points with 8.5 rebounds a night.
Rio Aguirre, Ankeny, Junior
The talented swing player averages 22 points, seven rebounds and four assists per game.
Jack McCaffery, Iowa City West, Senior
The McCaffery name is synonymous with Iowa City West, and Jack is the latest, averaging 22 points, eight rebounds and two blocks a night.
Tevin Schultz, Dubuque Senior, Junior
This could be a coming out party for Schultz, who is already over 20 points per game this season to lead his team while adding nine boards.
Bode Goodman, Waukee Northwest, Senior
The former Southeast Polk standout, Goodman has positioned himself nicely with the Wolves, scoring 19 points with five rebounds and five assists a night.
Jerimiah Washpun, Iowa City Liberty, Sophomore
Washpun had a big offseason and has continued right over into the winter, averaging 19 points, five rebounds and almost four assists per game.
Tino Daye, Johnston, Junior
Daye leads the Dragons, scoring 19 points a night.
Davis Kern, Linn-Mar, Senior
The big man has kicked off his senior season in style, posting almost 19 points and seven rebounds a night.
Kiki Deng, West Des Moines Valley, Senior
There are plenty of key pieces on the Tigers, but Deng has been the leader in the early going at 18 points and seven rebounds.
Anthony Galvin, Cedar Falls, Senior
Galvin is putting up almost 18 points a night for the Tigers.
Damyen Jackson, Davenport Assumption, Senior
Don’t blink or you might miss Jackson, as the speedy guard is averaging 18 points with four assists a night.