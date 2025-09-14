High School

Davenport North Senior has Historical Football Game

David Joiner places his name on the state’s all-time list with receiving performance

David Joiner of Davenport North High School had his first reception, first 100-yard receiving game and first touchdown of the season all this past Friday night.

But there was plenty more of all three.

Joiner, a senior, recorded eight catches for 321 yards and three touchdowns as the Wildcats spoiled Homecoming for Marion, 28-0, to get to 2-1 on the season.

With his stat line in terms of yardage, Joiner now sits fifth all-time in Iowa high school football for 11-player. He is just the 13th player to surpass 300 receiving yard in a single-game.

Joiner’s yardage total is the most since Jack Hansen of Greene County went for 328 and Cyrus Courtney from Cedar Rapids Kennedy had 320 in the 2023 season. 

His quarterback, Neil Brown, completed 17 of 26 for 403 yards with four touchdowns.

According to Roland Glembine, Joiner’s yardage total broke the previous school record held by Priest Sheedy, as Brown also broke the school single-game record for passing yards.

David Joiner Had Zero Catches Coming into Week 3

Prior to his breakout performance, Joiner had never caught a football for Davenport North at the varsity level. According to Bound, this is his first season on the roster for the Wildcats.

But Joiner is no stranger to high school athletics.

Last year, he helped the Wildcats go 16-8 by averaging 7.2 points per game on 49 percent shooting from the field. He started five games and played in 22, sinking 11 three-pointers in all while adding 27 steals and 21 assists.

