Top Iowa High School Football Defensive Lineman Makes College Decision

One of the top defensive line prospects in Iowa high school football has made his college decision just a few months before beginning his senior season.

Kuemper Catholic High School’s Lucas Diehl posted on social media Tuesday night that he has committed to North Dakota State University.

“After a great talk with (North Dakota State head coach Tim Polasek) I am excited to announce that I have committed to NDSU,” Diehl posted on X (formerly known as Twitter). “Go Bison!”

After a great talk with @CoachTimNDSU I am excited to announce that I have committed to NDSU. Go Bison!🤘@NDSUfootball pic.twitter.com/cbergY0lsi — Lucas Diehl (@LucasDiehl2027) June 3, 2026

Lucas Diehl Helped Lead Knights To State Championship Last Fall

Last fall, Diehl helped the Knights secure the Class 2A Iowa High School Athletic Association State Football championship , earning the “Hog of the Game” award in the finals. He was a first team all-state selection by High School On SI alongside Kuemper Catholic teammates Brock Badding, Jarin Hoffman, Reid Steger and Brayton Alford.

In the finals, Diehl had two quarterback sacks and three tackles for loss, leading the Knights with 11 tackles in a 28-7 victory over four-time state champion Van Meter inside the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls, Iowa.

Future North Dakota State Bison Had 14 Sacks As A Junior

The 6-foot-2, 265-pounder had 54 tackles with 32 solo stops, 18 tackles for loss and 14 quarterback sacks last season. He also helped anchor an offensive unit that produced over 3,100 yards passing and nearly 2,200 yards rushing with a combined 68 offensive touchdowns.

As a sophomore, Diehl had 15.5 tackles, 12 solo tackles, four tackles for loss and one quarterback sack. He also played as a freshman, recording seven tackles with all being solo stops, one tackle for loss and a quarterback sack.

The Knights will lean on Diehl, Hoffman, Griffin Glynn, Ryan Lucas, Dylan Schon and a handful of others to keep the ball rolling. Kuemper Catholic has won at least eight games each of the past four seasons, going 38-7 during that stretch of play in Iowa high school football.

Diehl currently holds offers from North Dakota State, West Virginia, North Dakota and South Dakota State.

Lucas Diehl Becomes Latest Former Iowa High School Football Standout To Join North Dakota State

The North Dakota State roster currently includes Iowans Brady Wavrunek from Sioux City East, Brody Clubb of Clear Creek-Amana, Nate Schneckloth from North Scott, Ethan Wood of Mount Vernon and Obald Niyonkuru.

Last year, the Bison went 12-1 overall, including an 8-0 record in winning the Missouri Valley Football Conference. They were eliminated in the second round of the FCS Championships by Illinois State, 29-28.

On his X account, Diehl is listed as a USA Weightlifting national champion and two-time USA Weightlifting National Team member.