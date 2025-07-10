Decorah OL Prospect Accepts Offer from Iowa to Play Football
Class of 2025 offensive lineman Will Hahn waited for the right college football opportunity to come along.
And this past week it did.
Hahn, a 6-foot-2, 270-pound offensive lineman from Decorah High School, accepted a preferred walk-on role with the University of Iowa football program.
Hahn, a first team all-state selection by multiple outlets last year, joins a group that includes fellow former Iowa preps like Royce Heitman and Dylan Stecker as preferred walk-ons for the Hawkeyes.
Over the past several years under Kirk Ferentz, preferred walk-ons have played pivotal roles for the Iowa football program.
Decorah had a fantastic 2024 season, rushing for 2,165 yards and 24 touchdowns with Hahn part of the offensive line. He also helped the Vikings to almost 1,500 yards passing.
Hahn was a starter along the defensive line, recording 37.5 tackles with 20 being solo stops. He also had two sacks and 7.5 tackles for loss.