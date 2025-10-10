Des Moines Area High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 10, 2025
There are 56 games scheduled across the Des Moines metro area on Friday, October 10, including 12 games featuring statewide top 25 teams. You can follow every game live on our Des Moines Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend include Iowa's top ranked teams as No. 1 Northwest looks to stay undefeated against No. 9 Southeast Polk in a top-10 showdown. Meanwhile, No. 5 Johnston hosts No. 8 Sioux City East in another must see game.
Des Moines High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 10, 2025
There are 56 games scheduled across the Des Moines area on Friday, October 10, highlighted by No. 19 A-D-M taking on Glenwood at 7 p.m. You can follow every game live on our Des Moines Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
West Hancock (6-0) vs West Fork (5-1) - 7:00 PM
Mt. Ayr (3-3) vs Nodaway Valley (1-5) - 7:00 PM
Madrid (3-3) vs Martensdale-St. Mary's (2-3) - 7:00 PM
East Marshall (4-2) vs Wapsie Valley (6-0) - 7:00 PM
Earlham (3-3) vs North Mahaska (2-3) - 7:00 PM
Pella Christian (0-5) vs South Tama County (3-3) - 7:00 PM
Lynnville-Sully (4-2) vs Colfax-Mingo (0-6) - 7:00 PM
Central Decatur (2-4) vs Riverside (5-1) - 7:00 PM
Sioux Central (3-3) vs Belmond-Klemme (3-3) - 7:00 PM
West Central Valley (2-4) vs Pleasantville (5-1) - 7:00 PM
Panorama (1-5) vs Ogden (3-3) - 7:00 PM
South Central Calhoun (3-3) vs Northwest Webster (4-2) - 7:00 PM
BCLUW (1-5) vs AGWSR (1-5) - 7:00 PM
Saydel (1-5) vs Nevada (4-2) - 7:00 PM
Kuemper (6-0) vs Lincoln Central (0-6) - 7:00 PM
Roland-Story (4-2) vs Hampton-Dumont/CAL Independence (3-3) - 7:00 PM
Interstate 35 (4-2) vs West Marshall (4-2) - 7:00 PM
Van Meter (4-2) vs Grand View Christian School (4-2) - 7:00 PM
PCM (5-1) vs Davis County (0-5) - 7:00 PM
Emmetsburg (4-2) vs South Hamilton (0-6) - 7:00 PM
Regina (6-0) vs Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont (3-3) - 7:00 PM
Pocahontas (2-4) vs East Sac County (2-4) - 7:00 PM
Garner-Hayfield/Ventura (0-6) vs Eagle Grove (1-5) - 7:00 PM
Pella (5-1) vs Oskaloosa (0-6) - 7:00 PM
Clarinda (4-2) vs Clarke (2-4) - 7:00 PM
Urbandale (3-3) vs Lincoln (2-4) - 7:00 PM
Chariton (3-3) vs Woodward-Granger (5-1) - 7:00 PM
Clarion-Goldfield/DOWS (4-2) vs South Hardin (5-1) - 7:00 PM
Roosevelt (2-4) vs Lincoln (3-3) - 7:00 PM
Iowa City (0-6) vs Des Moines East (1-5) - 7:00 PM
Humboldt (3-3) vs MOC-Floyd Valley (4-2) - 7:00 PM
Perry (0-6) vs Harlan (2-4) - 7:00 PM
Fort Dodge (5-1) vs Storm Lake (2-4) - 7:00 PM
Des Moines North (2-4) vs North Polk (5-1) - 7:00 PM
Creston (0-6) vs Carroll (3-3) - 7:00 PM
Webster City (2-4) vs Bishop Heelan Catholic (5-1) - 7:00 PM
Atlantic (4-2) vs Greene County (4-2) - 7:00 PM
Dallas Center-Grimes (4-2) vs Marshalltown (3-3) - 7:00 PM
Sioux Center (5-1) vs Algona (3-3) - 7:00 PM
Ankeny (4-2) vs Ames (1-5) - 7:00 PM
Jefferson (3-3) vs Boone (1-5) - 7:00 PM
Bondurant-Farrar (0-6) vs Carlisle (2-4) - 7:00 PM
Gilbert (6-0) vs Ballard (1-5) - 7:00 PM
A-D-M (5-1) vs Glenwood (5-1) - 7:00 PM
Norwalk (3-3) vs Ottumwa (3-3) - 7:00 PM
Indianola (4-2) vs Ankeny Centennial (3-3) - 7:00 PM
Northwest (6-0) vs Southeast Polk (4-2) - 7:00 PM
Sioux City East (5-1) vs Johnston (5-1) - 7:00 PM
Waukee (2-4) vs Dowling (5-1) - 7:00 PM
Valley (5-1) vs Sioux City North (1-5) - 7:00 PM
Williamsburg (3-3) vs Winterset (3-3) - 7:30 PM
Marion (1-5) vs Grinnell (3-3) - 7:30 PM
Des Moines Christian (5-1) vs Knoxville (1-5) - 7:30 PM
Centerville (6-0) vs Albia (3-3) - 7:30 PM
Newton (5-1) vs Clear Creek-Amana (3-3) - 7:30 PM
Wayne (5-1) vs Melcher-Dallas (1-5) - 9:00 PM
Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!
Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here