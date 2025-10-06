Iowa High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - Oct. 6, 2025
There was not much change to the latest Iowa high school state football rankings, as No. 1 Waukee Northwest flexed its might in dominating fashion.
Behind a 70-0 victory over Ottumwa, the Wolves remained unbeaten and atop the poll for another week.
West Des Moines Valley, Dowling Catholic and Cedar Rapids Xavier all posted convincing wins, as Johnston scored a key triumph over Ankeny.
The High School on SI Iowa Top 25 includes all 11-player teams from Class A up to 5A.
Here is a look at the High School on SI Iowa High School Football Week 7 Top 25:
High School on SI Iowa High School Football Week 7 Top 25
1. Waukee Northwest (6-0)
Last week: defeated Ottumwa, 70-0
Next game: at Southeast Polk, Friday, October 10
Previously ranked: No. 1
2. West Des Moines Valley (5-1)
Last week: defeated Ankeny Centennial, 24-7
Next game: at Sioux City North, Friday, October 10
Previously ranked: No. 2
3. Dowling Catholic (5-1)
Last week: defeated Cedar Rapids Kennedy, 34-0
Next game: vs. Waukee, Friday, October 10
Previously ranked: No. 3
4. Cedar Rapids Xavier (6-0)
Last week: defeated Waverly-Shell Rock, 42-21
Next game: at Waterloo East, Friday, October 10
Previously ranked: No. 4
5. Johnston (5-1)
Last week: defeated Ankeny, 30-21
Next game: vs. Sioux City East, Friday, October 10
Previously ranked: No. 5
6. Iowa City Liberty (5-1)
Last week: defeated Davenport Central, 54-7
Next game: at Pleasant Valley, Friday, October 10
Previously ranked: No. 6
7. Carroll Kuemper (6-0)
Last week: defeated Spirit Lake, 41-21
Next game: at Estherville-Lincoln Central, Friday, October 10
Previously ranked: No. 7
8. Sioux City East (5-1)
Last week: defeated Des Moines Roosevelt, 47-6
Next game: at Johnston, Friday, October 10
Previously ranked: No. 9
9. Southeast Polk (4-2)
Last week: defeated Iowa City High, 56-7
Next game: vs. Waukee Northwest, Friday, October 10
Previously ranked: No. 10
10. Sioux City Bishop Heelan (5-1)
Last week: defeated MOC-Floyd Valley, 21-0
Next game: vs. Webster City, Friday, October 10
Previously ranked: No. 11
11. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (5-1)
Last week: defeated Storm Lake, 59-14
Next game: at Le Mars, Friday, October 10
Previously ranked: No. 12
12. Grundy Center (6-0)
Last week: defeated South Hardin, 21-12
Next game: at Central Springs, Friday, October 10
Previously ranked: No. 13
13. Iowa City Regina (6-0)
Last week: defeated Sigourney Keota, 41-7
Next game: at Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont, Friday, October 10
Previously ranked: No. 14
14. Solon (6-0)
Last week: defeated Keokuk, 58-6
Next game: vs. Washington, Friday, October 10
Previously ranked: No. 16
15. Pella (5-1)
Last week: lost to Newton, 35-33
Next game: at Oskaloosa, Friday, October 10
Previously ranked: No. 8
16. North Polk (5-1)
Last week: defeated Bondurant-Farrar, 47-7
Next game: vs. Des Moines North, Friday, October 10
Previously ranked: No. 17
17. Mount Vernon (5-1)
Last week: defeated Center Point-Urbana, 34-14
Next game: at Central DeWitt, Friday, October 10
Previously ranked: No. 18
18. Fort Dodge (5-1)
Last week: defeated Spencer, 47-28
Next game: at Storm Lake, Friday, October 10
Previously ranked: No. 19
19. ADM (5-1)
Last week: defeated Council Bluffs Jefferson, 42-7
Next game: at Glenwood, Friday, October 10
Previously ranked: No. 20
20. Clear Lake (6-0)
Last week: defeated Benton, 35-7
Next game: vs. Iowa Falls-Alden, Friday, October 10
Previously ranked: No. 21
21. Newton (5-1)
Last week: defeated Pella, 35-33
Next game: at Clear Creek-Amana, Friday, October 10
Previously ranked: Unranked
22. Gilbert (6-0)
Last week: defeated Carlisle, 14-13
Next game: at Ballard, Friday, October 10
Previously ranked: No. 22
23. Iowa City West (5-1)
Last week: defeated Muscatine, 69-7
Next game: at Davenport Central, Thursday, October 9
Previously ranked: No. 23
24. Cedar Falls (5-1)
Last week: defeated Bettendorf, 35-11
Next game: vs. Cedar Rapids Prairie, Friday, October 10
Previously ranked: No. 24
25. Ankeny (4-2)
Last week: lost to Johnston, 30-21
Next game: at Ames, Friday, October 10
Previously ranked: No. 15
Dropped out: No. 25 North Scott
Others receiving votes: West Lyon; West Hancock.