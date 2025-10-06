High School

Iowa High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - Oct. 6, 2025

Dana Becker

West Des Moines Valley's Jayden McGregory runs the ball during the West Des Moines Valley and Waterloo West football game at Valley Stadium on Friday, Oct. 11, 2024, in West Des Moines.
/ Lily Smith/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There was not much change to the latest Iowa high school state football rankings, as No. 1 Waukee Northwest flexed its might in dominating fashion.

Behind a 70-0 victory over Ottumwa, the Wolves remained unbeaten and atop the poll for another week.

West Des Moines Valley, Dowling Catholic and Cedar Rapids Xavier all posted convincing wins, as Johnston scored a key triumph over Ankeny.

The High School on SI Iowa Top 25 includes all 11-player teams from Class A up to 5A.

Here is a look at the High School on SI Iowa High School Football Week 7 Top 25:

High School on SI Iowa High School Football Week 7 Top 25

1. Waukee Northwest (6-0)

Last week: defeated Ottumwa, 70-0

Next game: at Southeast Polk, Friday, October 10

Previously ranked: No. 1

2. West Des Moines Valley (5-1)

Last week: defeated Ankeny Centennial, 24-7

Next game: at Sioux City North, Friday, October 10

Previously ranked: No. 2

3. Dowling Catholic (5-1)

Last week: defeated Cedar Rapids Kennedy, 34-0

Next game: vs. Waukee, Friday, October 10

Previously ranked: No. 3

4. Cedar Rapids Xavier (6-0)

Last week: defeated Waverly-Shell Rock, 42-21

Next game: at Waterloo East, Friday, October 10

Previously ranked: No. 4

5. Johnston (5-1)

Last week: defeated Ankeny, 30-21

Next game: vs. Sioux City East, Friday, October 10

Previously ranked: No. 5

6. Iowa City Liberty (5-1)

Last week: defeated Davenport Central, 54-7

Next game: at Pleasant Valley, Friday, October 10

Previously ranked: No. 6

7. Carroll Kuemper (6-0)

Last week: defeated Spirit Lake, 41-21

Next game: at Estherville-Lincoln Central, Friday, October 10

Previously ranked: No. 7

8. Sioux City East (5-1)

Last week: defeated Des Moines Roosevelt, 47-6

Next game: at Johnston, Friday, October 10

Previously ranked: No. 9

9. Southeast Polk (4-2)

Last week: defeated Iowa City High, 56-7

Next game: vs. Waukee Northwest, Friday, October 10

Previously ranked: No. 10

10. Sioux City Bishop Heelan (5-1)

Last week: defeated MOC-Floyd Valley, 21-0

Next game: vs. Webster City, Friday, October 10

Previously ranked: No. 11

11. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (5-1)

Last week: defeated Storm Lake, 59-14

Next game: at Le Mars, Friday, October 10

Previously ranked: No. 12

12. Grundy Center (6-0)

Last week: defeated South Hardin, 21-12

Next game: at Central Springs, Friday, October 10

Previously ranked: No. 13

13. Iowa City Regina (6-0)

Last week: defeated Sigourney Keota, 41-7

Next game: at Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont, Friday, October 10

Previously ranked: No. 14

14. Solon (6-0)

Last week: defeated Keokuk, 58-6

Next game: vs. Washington, Friday, October 10

Previously ranked: No. 16

15. Pella (5-1)

Last week: lost to Newton, 35-33

Next game: at Oskaloosa, Friday, October 10

Previously ranked: No. 8

16. North Polk (5-1)

Last week: defeated Bondurant-Farrar, 47-7

Next game: vs. Des Moines North, Friday, October 10

Previously ranked: No. 17

17. Mount Vernon (5-1)

Last week: defeated Center Point-Urbana, 34-14

Next game: at Central DeWitt, Friday, October 10

Previously ranked: No. 18

18. Fort Dodge (5-1)

Last week: defeated Spencer, 47-28

Next game: at Storm Lake, Friday, October 10

Previously ranked: No. 19

19. ADM (5-1)

Last week: defeated Council Bluffs Jefferson, 42-7

Next game: at Glenwood, Friday, October 10

Previously ranked: No. 20

20. Clear Lake (6-0)

Last week: defeated Benton, 35-7

Next game: vs. Iowa Falls-Alden, Friday, October 10

Previously ranked: No. 21

21. Newton (5-1)

Last week: defeated Pella, 35-33

Next game: at Clear Creek-Amana, Friday, October 10

Previously ranked: Unranked

22. Gilbert (6-0)

Last week: defeated Carlisle, 14-13

Next game: at Ballard, Friday, October 10

Previously ranked: No. 22

23. Iowa City West (5-1)

Last week: defeated Muscatine, 69-7

Next game: at Davenport Central, Thursday, October 9

Previously ranked: No. 23

24. Cedar Falls (5-1)

Last week: defeated Bettendorf, 35-11

Next game: vs. Cedar Rapids Prairie, Friday, October 10

Previously ranked: No. 24

25. Ankeny (4-2)

Last week: lost to Johnston, 30-21

Next game: at Ames, Friday, October 10

Previously ranked: No. 15

Dropped out: No. 25 North Scott

Others receiving votes: West Lyon; West Hancock.

Dana Becker
DANA BECKER

Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.

