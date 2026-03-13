Perfection For Cedar Falls With 4A State Championship

It looked dim at the start, but by the time the final horn sounded, Cedar Falls had its state title and a perfect season.

The Tigers finished off a 25-0 season with a thrilling 56-48 victory over Johnston in the Class 4A finals on Friday from the Casey’s Center in Des Moines, Iowa.

* Ballard claims 3A championship in an instant classic

Will Gerdes, captain of the all-tournament team, scored 19 points with seven rebounds, as both senior teammates Jayden Kimbrough and Leyton Wolf each scored 13. The two added nine rebounds and four assists.

Big Second Half Carries Cedar Falls To Undefeated Season, State Title

Kimbrough gave the Tigers their first lead of the game with just over seven to play on a 3-pointer, as Gerdes took over from there. The future Northern Iowa Panther converted a traditional 3-point play and followed up with two free throws, where he was 11-for-12 from the game overall.

Johnston, who knocked off Waukee Northwest and Waukee to reach the finals, came out hot, sinking 10 triples in the first half. They would not make another until there were 25 seconds left in the game.

Nicare Cavil had a game-high 25 points with six of those 3-pointers while Emri Jones added 12 points.

Coming Up Next….

Two championship games remain on the schedule, with St. Edmond taking on Bellevue Marquette Catholic along with Kuemper Catholic and Unity Christian in 2A to conclude the state tournament.