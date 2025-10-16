Des Moines Area High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 16-17, 2025
There are 54 games scheduled across the Des Moines metro area from Thursday, October 16 to Friday, October 17, including 10 games featuring statewide top 25 teams. You can follow every game live on our Des Moines Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend include Iowa's top ranked teams as No. 2 Valley travels to take on No. 23 Ankeny in a top 25 showdown. Meanwhile, No. 6 Kuemper hosts Okoboji in a battle of two undefeated opponents.
Des Moines High School Football Schedule - Thursday, October 16, 2025
There are two games scheduled across the Des Moines area on Thursday, October 16, highlighted by Indianola taking on Sioux City North. You can follow every game live on our Des Moines Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Indianola (4-3) vs Sioux City North (1-6) - 7:00 PM
Ottumwa (3-4) vs Roosevelt (2-5) - 7:30 PM
Des Moines High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 17, 2025
There are 52 games scheduled across the Des Moines area on Friday, October 17, No. 17 A-D-M taking on Lewis Central. You can follow every game live on our Des Moines Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Centerville (7-0) vs PCM (6-1) - 6:30 PM
Southwest Valley (3-4) vs Mt. Ayr (4-3) - 7:00 PM
Nodaway Valley (1-6) vs Martensdale-St. Mary's (2-4) - 7:00 PM
Lake Mills (0-7) vs West Fork (5-2) - 7:00 PM
North Cedar (0-7) vs East Marshall (4-3) - 7:00 PM
Earlham (4-3) vs Lynnville-Sully (5-2) - 7:00 PM
Colfax-Mingo (0-7) vs Madrid (4-3) - 7:00 PM
West Marshall (5-2) vs West Central Valley (2-5) - 7:00 PM
West Hancock (7-0) vs Belmond-Klemme (3-4) - 7:00 PM
Postville (0-7) vs BCLUW (2-5) - 7:00 PM
North Mahaska (2-4) vs B-G-M (6-1) - 7:00 PM
South Central Calhoun (3-4) vs Pocahontas (2-5) - 7:00 PM
Pleasantville (6-1) vs Panorama (1-6) - 7:00 PM
Northwest Webster (5-2) vs South Hamilton (0-7) - 7:00 PM
Winterset (4-3) vs Saydel (1-6) - 7:00 PM
AGWSR (1-6) vs Newman Catholic (4-3) - 7:00 PM
A-H-S-T (3-4) vs Central Decatur (2-5) - 7:00 PM
Okoboji (7-0) vs Kuemper (7-0) - 7:00 PM
Ogden (4-3) vs Interstate 35 (4-3) - 7:00 PM
South Tama County (4-3) vs Davis County (0-6) - 7:00 PM
Clarke (2-5) vs Van Meter (5-2) - 7:00 PM
Eagle Grove (2-5) vs Grundy Center (7-0) - 7:00 PM
Woodward-Granger (6-1) vs Clarinda (5-2) - 7:00 PM
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont (3-4) vs Durant (4-3) - 7:00 PM
South Hardin (6-1) vs Central Springs (4-3) - 7:00 PM
Grinnell (4-3) vs Newton (6-1) - 7:00 PM
Des Moines East (1-6) vs Lincoln (2-5) - 7:00 PM
Greene County (4-3) vs Creston (0-7) - 7:00 PM
Le Mars (4-3) vs Fort Dodge (6-1) - 7:00 PM
Des Moines North (2-5) vs Gilbert (7-0) - 7:00 PM
Carroll (4-3) vs Perry (0-7) - 7:00 PM
Bishop Heelan Catholic (6-1) vs Humboldt (4-3) - 7:00 PM
Harlan (3-4) vs Atlantic (5-2) - 7:00 PM
Carlisle (3-4) vs North Polk (6-1) - 7:00 PM
Algona (3-4) vs Webster City (2-5) - 7:00 PM
Ames (1-6) vs Dallas Center-Grimes (5-2) - 7:00 PM
Boone (2-5) vs Denison-Schleswig (0-7) - 7:00 PM
Ballard (1-6) vs Bondurant-Farrar (0-7) - 7:00 PM
Clear Creek-Amana (3-4) vs Pella (6-1) - 7:00 PM
Norwalk (4-3) vs Urbandale (4-3) - 7:00 PM
Ankeny Centennial (4-3) vs Dowling (6-1) - 7:00 PM
Johnston (5-2) vs Southeast Polk (4-3) - 7:00 PM
Lewis Central (4-3) vs A-D-M (6-1) - 7:00 PM
Waukee (2-5) vs Northwest (7-0) - 7:00 PM
Valley (6-1) vs Ankeny (5-2) - 7:00 PM
Oelwein (0-7) vs Roland-Story (5-2) - 7:30 PM
Knoxville (1-6) vs Williamsburg (3-4) - 7:30 PM
Oskaloosa (0-7) vs Marion (1-6) - 7:30 PM
Marshalltown (3-4) vs Waterloo West (4-3) - 7:30 PM
Nevada (5-2) vs Des Moines Christian (6-1) - 7:30 PM
Albia (3-4) vs Pella Christian (0-6) - 7:30 PM
Southeast Warren (6-1) vs Wayne (6-1) - 9:00 PM
