Iowa High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - Oct. 13, 2025
There is no doubting the Waukee Northwest football team after a seventh consecutive win to start the Iowa high school football season.
Behind an explosive offense and a suffocating defense, the Wolves continue to add up victories, this time taking care of four-time defending Class 5A state champion Southeast Polk. Waukee Northwest is the lone unbeaten in 5A, and the overwhelming No. 1 pick for week.
West Des Moines Valley, Dowling Catholic and a host of others all secured wins as we inch closer and closer to the start of the postseason.
The High School on SI Iowa Top 25 includes all 11-player teams from Class A up to 5A.
Here is a look at the High School on SI Iowa High School Football Week 8 Top 25:
High School on SI Iowa High School Football Week 8 Top 25
1. Waukee Northwest (7-0)
Last week: defeated Southeast Polk, 38-7
Next game: vs. Waukee, Friday, October 17
Previously ranked: No. 1
2. West Des Moines Valley (6-1)
Last week: defeated Sioux City North, 49-0
Next game: at Ankeny, Friday, October 17
Previously ranked: No. 2
3. Dowling Catholic (6-1)
Last week: defeated Waukee, 30-14
Next game: vs. Ankeny Centennial, Friday, October 17
Previously ranked: No. 3
4. Cedar Rapids Xavier (7-0)
Last week: defeated Waterloo East, 61-18
Next game: vs. Decorah, Friday, October 17
Previously ranked: No. 4
5. Iowa City Liberty (6-1)
Last week: defeated Pleasant Valley, 28-14
Next game: vs. Iowa City High, Friday, October 17
Previously ranked: No. 6
6. Carroll Kuemper (7-0)
Last week: defeated Estherville-Lincoln Central, 48-6
Next game: vs. Okoboji, Friday, October 17
Previously ranked: No. 7
7. Sioux City East (6-1)
Last week: defeated Johnston, 21-17
Next game: vs. Council Bluffs Lincoln, Friday, October 17
Previously ranked: No. 8
8. Johnston (5-2)
Last week: lost to Sioux City East, 21-17
Next game: at Southeast Polk, Friday, October 17
Previously ranked: No. 5
9. Sioux City Bishop Heelan (6-1)
Last week: defeated Webster City, 28-6
Next game: at Humboldt, Friday, October 17
Previously ranked: No. 10
10. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (6-1)
Last week: defeated Le Mars, 35-7
Next game: vs. Sioux City West, Friday, October 17
Previously ranked: No. 11
11. Grundy Center (7-0)
Last week: defeated Central Springs, 55-0
Next game: vs. Eagle Grove, Friday, October 17
Previously ranked: No. 12
12. Iowa City Regina (7-0)
Last week: defeated Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont, 49-8
Next game: vs. Louisa-Muscatine, Friday, October 17
Previously ranked: No. 13
13. Solon (7-0)
Last week: defeated Washington, 42-0
Next game: at Mount Pleasant, Friday, October 17
Previously ranked: No. 14
14. Pella (6-1)
Last week: defeated Oskaloosa, 35-0
Next game: vs. Clear Creek-Amana, Friday, October 17
Previously ranked: No. 15
15. North Polk (6-1)
Last week: defeated Des Moines, 57-0
Next game: vs.Carlisle, Friday, October 17
Previously ranked: No. 16
16. Fort Dodge (6-1)
Last week: defeated Storm Lake, 35-0
Next game: vs. Le Mars, Friday, October 17
Previously ranked: No. 18
17. ADM (6-1)
Last week: defeated Glenwood, 45-3
Next game: vs. Lewis Central, Friday, October 17
Previously ranked: No. 19
18. Clear Lake (7-0)
Last week: defeated Iowa Falls-Alden, 56-0
Next game: at Charles City, Friday, October 17
Previously ranked: No. 20
19. Newton (6-1)
Last week: defeated Clear Creek-Amana, 31-19
Next game: vs. Grinnell, Friday, October 17
Previously ranked: No. 21
20. Gilbert (7-0)
Last week: defeated Ballard, 32-29
Next game: vs. Des Moines North, Friday, October 17
Previously ranked: No. 22
21. Iowa City West (6-1)
Last week: defeated Davenport Central, 63-7
Next game: at Cedar Rapids Prairie, Friday, October 17
Previously ranked: No. 23
22. Cedar Falls (6-1)
Last week: defeated Cedar Rapids Prairie, 20-17
Next game: at Linn-Mar, Friday, October 17
Previously ranked: No. 24
23. Ankeny (5-2)
Last week: defeated Ames, 55-3
Next game: vs. Valley, Friday, October 17
Previously ranked: No. 25
24. West Lyon (7-0)
Last week: defeated MVAOCOU, 49-7
Next game: at Lawton-Bronson, Friday, October 17
Previously ranked: Unranked
25. West Hancock (7-0)
Last week: defeated West Fork, 33-20
Next game: at Belmond-Klemme, Friday, October 17
Previously ranked: Unranked
Dropped out: No. 9 Southeast Polk; No. 17 Mount Vernon.
Others receiving votes: Southeast Polk; Mount Vernon; Decorah; West Delaware.