High School

Iowa High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - Oct. 13, 2025

The latest High School on SI Iowa High School Football rankings

Dana Becker

Waukee Northwest's Mack Heitland (14) looks to his receivers during a game against Des Moines Roosevelt on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2024, at Mediacom Stadium in Des Moines.
Waukee Northwest's Mack Heitland (14) looks to his receivers during a game against Des Moines Roosevelt on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2024, at Mediacom Stadium in Des Moines. / Cody Scanlan/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There is no doubting the Waukee Northwest football team after a seventh consecutive win to start the Iowa high school football season.

Behind an explosive offense and a suffocating defense, the Wolves continue to add up victories, this time taking care of four-time defending Class 5A state champion Southeast Polk. Waukee Northwest is the lone unbeaten in 5A, and the overwhelming No. 1 pick for week.

West Des Moines Valley, Dowling Catholic and a host of others all secured wins as we inch closer and closer to the start of the postseason.

The High School on SI Iowa Top 25 includes all 11-player teams from Class A up to 5A.

Here is a look at the High School on SI Iowa High School Football Week 8 Top 25:

High School on SI Iowa High School Football Week 8 Top 25

1. Waukee Northwest (7-0)

Last week: defeated Southeast Polk, 38-7

Next game: vs. Waukee, Friday, October 17

Previously ranked: No. 1

2. West Des Moines Valley (6-1)

Last week: defeated Sioux City North, 49-0

Next game: at Ankeny, Friday, October 17

Previously ranked: No. 2

3. Dowling Catholic (6-1)

Last week: defeated Waukee, 30-14

Next game: vs. Ankeny Centennial, Friday, October 17

Previously ranked: No. 3

4. Cedar Rapids Xavier (7-0)

Last week: defeated Waterloo East, 61-18

Next game: vs. Decorah, Friday, October 17

Previously ranked: No. 4

5. Iowa City Liberty (6-1)

Last week: defeated Pleasant Valley, 28-14

Next game: vs. Iowa City High, Friday, October 17

Previously ranked: No. 6

6. Carroll Kuemper (7-0)

Last week: defeated Estherville-Lincoln Central, 48-6

Next game: vs. Okoboji, Friday, October 17

Previously ranked: No. 7

7. Sioux City East (6-1)

Last week: defeated Johnston, 21-17

Next game: vs. Council Bluffs Lincoln, Friday, October 17

Previously ranked: No. 8

8. Johnston (5-2)

Last week: lost to Sioux City East, 21-17

Next game: at Southeast Polk, Friday, October 17

Previously ranked: No. 5

9. Sioux City Bishop Heelan (6-1)

Last week: defeated Webster City, 28-6

Next game: at Humboldt, Friday, October 17

Previously ranked: No. 10

10. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (6-1)

Last week: defeated Le Mars, 35-7

Next game: vs. Sioux City West, Friday, October 17

Previously ranked: No. 11

11. Grundy Center (7-0)

Last week: defeated Central Springs, 55-0

Next game: vs. Eagle Grove, Friday, October 17

Previously ranked: No. 12

12. Iowa City Regina (7-0)

Last week: defeated Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont, 49-8

Next game: vs. Louisa-Muscatine, Friday, October 17

Previously ranked: No. 13

13. Solon (7-0)

Last week: defeated Washington, 42-0

Next game: at Mount Pleasant, Friday, October 17

Previously ranked: No. 14

14. Pella (6-1)

Last week: defeated Oskaloosa, 35-0

Next game: vs. Clear Creek-Amana, Friday, October 17

Previously ranked: No. 15

15. North Polk (6-1)

Last week: defeated Des Moines, 57-0

Next game: vs.Carlisle, Friday, October 17

Previously ranked: No. 16

16. Fort Dodge (6-1)

Last week: defeated Storm Lake, 35-0

Next game: vs. Le Mars, Friday, October 17

Previously ranked: No. 18

17. ADM (6-1)

Last week: defeated Glenwood, 45-3

Next game: vs. Lewis Central, Friday, October 17

Previously ranked: No. 19

18. Clear Lake (7-0)

Last week: defeated Iowa Falls-Alden, 56-0

Next game: at Charles City, Friday, October 17

Previously ranked: No. 20

19. Newton (6-1)

Last week: defeated Clear Creek-Amana, 31-19

Next game: vs. Grinnell, Friday, October 17

Previously ranked: No. 21

20. Gilbert (7-0)

Last week: defeated Ballard, 32-29

Next game: vs. Des Moines North, Friday, October 17

Previously ranked: No. 22

21. Iowa City West (6-1)

Last week: defeated Davenport Central, 63-7

Next game: at Cedar Rapids Prairie, Friday, October 17

Previously ranked: No. 23

22. Cedar Falls (6-1)

Last week: defeated Cedar Rapids Prairie, 20-17

Next game: at Linn-Mar, Friday, October 17

Previously ranked: No. 24

23. Ankeny (5-2)

Last week: defeated Ames, 55-3

Next game: vs. Valley, Friday, October 17

Previously ranked: No. 25

24. West Lyon (7-0)

Last week: defeated MVAOCOU, 49-7

Next game: at Lawton-Bronson, Friday, October 17

Previously ranked: Unranked

25. West Hancock (7-0)

Last week: defeated West Fork, 33-20

Next game: at Belmond-Klemme, Friday, October 17

Previously ranked: Unranked

Dropped out: No. 9 Southeast Polk; No. 17 Mount Vernon.

Others receiving votes: Southeast Polk; Mount Vernon; Decorah; West Delaware.

More Iowa High School Sports Headlines

feed

Published
Dana Becker
DANA BECKER

Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.

Home/Iowa