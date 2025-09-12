Des Moines Area High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 12, 2025
There are 53 games scheduled across the Des Moines metro area on Friday, September 12, including 10 games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Des Moines Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend include three of Iowa's top ranked teams as No. 14 A-D-M takes on No. 23 North Polk at 7:00 PM. Meanwhile, No. 3 Southeast Polk hosts the Norwalk Warriors as the Rams look to defend their top-three rank.
Des Moines High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 12
Chariton (2-0) vs Centerville (2-0) - 6:30 PM
Lynnville-Sully (1-1) vs Martensdale-St. Mary's (1-1) - 7:00 PM
Nodaway Valley (1-1) vs ACGC (2-0) - 7:00 PM
East Marshall (2-0) vs North Linn (2-0) - 7:00 PM
Pella Christian (0-2) vs Treynor (1-1) - 7:00 PM
Roland-Story (1-1) vs West Marshall (1-1) - 7:00 PM
Colfax-Mingo (0-2) vs North Mahaska (1-1) - 7:00 PM
Red Oak (0-2) vs West Central Valley (1-1) - 7:00 PM
Southwest Valley (1-1) vs Central Decatur (1-1) - 7:00 PM
South Hamilton (0-2) vs Southeast Valley (1-1) - 7:00 PM
BCLUW (0-2) vs Lake Mills (0-2) - 7:00 PM
Madrid (1-1) vs B-G-M (2-0) - 7:00 PM
Winterset (1-1) vs Van Meter (1-1) - 7:00 PM
Williamsburg (1-1) vs PCM (1-1) - 7:00 PM
Mt. Ayr (1-1) vs Pleasantville (2-0) - 7:00 PM
Panorama (1-1) vs Earlham (1-1) - 7:00 PM
Ogden (2-0) vs Northwest Webster (0-2) - 7:00 PM
Woodward-Granger (2-0) vs Perry (0-2) - 7:00 PM
Belmond-Klemme (0-2) vs AGWSR (0-2) - 7:00 PM
South Tama County (1-1) vs Louisa-Muscatine (0-1) - 7:00 PM
Kuemper (2-0) vs Shenandoah (1-1) - 7:00 PM
Hudson (0-2) vs South Hardin (2-0) - 7:00 PM
Davis County (0-2) vs Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont (0-2) - 7:00 PM
Interstate 35 (0-2) vs Clarke (2-0) - 7:00 PM
West Fork (2-0) vs Eagle Grove (1-1) - 7:00 PM
Underwood (2-0) vs Clarinda (1-1) - 7:00 PM
Pella (2-0) vs North Scott (1-1) - 7:00 PM
Pocahontas (0-2) vs Alta/Aurelia (0-2) - 7:00 PM
Jefferson (1-1) vs Indianola (2-0) - 7:00 PM
Des Moines East (1-1) vs Ottumwa (1-1) - 7:00 PM
Creston (0-2) vs Glenwood (2-0) - 7:00 PM
Webster City (1-1) vs Clear Lake (2-0) - 7:00 PM
Waterloo East (0-2) vs Fort Dodge (2-0) - 7:00 PM
Saydel (0-2) vs Des Moines North (1-1) - 7:00 PM
Humboldt (1-1) vs Carroll (0-2) - 7:00 PM
Des Moines Christian (2-0) vs Atlantic (1-1) - 7:00 PM
Grinnell (1-1) vs Carlisle (0-2) - 7:00 PM
Algona (1-1) vs Forest City (0-2) - 7:00 PM
Roosevelt (1-1) vs Ankeny (1-1) - 7:00 PM
Johnston (1-1) vs Ames (0-2) - 7:00 PM
Boone (1-1) vs Gilbert (2-0) - 7:00 PM
Newton (1-1) vs Bondurant-Farrar (0-2) - 7:00 PM
Nevada (2-0) vs Ballard (0-2) - 7:00 PM
A-D-M (2-0) vs North Polk (2-0) - 7:00 PM
Dowling (1-1) vs Dallas Center-Grimes (2-0) - 7:00 PM
Southeast Polk (1-1) vs Norwalk (0-2) - 7:00 PM
Waukee (0-2) vs Kennedy (1-1) - 7:00 PM
Urbandale (1-1) vs Valley (1-1) - 7:00 PM
Mt. Pleasant (2-0) vs Oskaloosa (0-2) - 7:30 PM
Mason City (0-2) vs Marshalltown (2-0) - 7:30 PM
Knoxville (0-2) vs Albia (1-1) - 7:30 PM
Ankeny Centennial (1-1) vs Lincoln (1-1) - 7:30 PM
Wayne (1-1) vs Moravia (2-0) - 9:00 PM
