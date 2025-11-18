Details Emerge On Bus Crash Involving Iowa Girls Basketball Team
More details are coming to light in regards to the serious auto accident that occurred this past weekend near Sioux City.
The Remsen St. Mary’s high school girls basketball team was traveling back home to Remsen following a scrimmage in South Dakota when they were involved in an accident with another vehicle on a major highway intersection in Iowa.
Three Students Taken For Treatment From High School Basketball Team
According to the Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office, three players from the Remsen St. Mary’s program were seriously injured in the accident. One 16-year-old was transported by medical helicopter directly from the scene to a nearby hospital.
A 15-year-old and an 18-year-old were both taken to a hospital in Sioux City by ambulance before being transferred to the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha, Nebraska via helicopter.
Several Others Injured On Scene Received Treatment
Several others were injured during the accident including a 14-year-old from Le Mars who was transported to Sioux City for treatment. Several others were treated on the scene of the accident.
The basketball team was traveling via a small bus while the other vehicle was a 2016 Jeep Compass. Two of the four in the Jeep Compass were taken to a hospital by private vehicle.
Incident Happened At Intersection
The incident happened on Saturday, November 15 around 1 p.m. near the intersection of Highway 75 and County Road C-80 in Plymouth County. According to the Plymouth County Sheriff’s Offirce, the bus was attempting to make a left-hand turn from the county road to merge onto the highway.
The Jeep Compass was coming southbound on the highway and the two vehicles collided at the intersection. The incident remains under investigation by Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office and the Iowa State Patrol.
Remsen St. Mary's Scheduled To Open 2025-26 Season Soon
Remsen St. Mary’s finished the 2024-25 season with a record of 11-10 overall, ending a run of three consecutive seasons where they won at least 20 games. During the 2023-24 season, the Hawks reached the Class 1A Iowa high school girls state basketball tournament, going 24-1.
The lone loss Remsen St. Mary’s suffered that year came in the state semifinals.
Multiple ambulance and fire rescue departments were called to the scene including Sioux City Fire Rescue, Hinton Fire Rescue, the Iowa State Patrol and the Iowa Department of Transportation.
Remsen St. Mary’s is scheduled to open the 2025-26 season on November 25 at Woodbury Central.