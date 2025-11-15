Girls Basketball Team Involved In Serious Crash In Iowa

High School

Remsen St. Mary’s girls basketball team involved in serious vehicle accident

Dana Becker

The Remsen St. Mary's girls basketball team advance to the semi final round after defeating Martensdale St. Marys' Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024, at Wells Fargo Arena.
An Iowa high school basketball team was involved in a multi-vehicle car accident on Saturday.

The girls basketball team at Remsen St. Mary’s High School was traveling in a bus when they were involved in an accident on Highway 75 near Plymouth County and Woodbury County. According to KTIV.com, first responders are on the scene of the accident, which occured shortly after 1 p.m.

Along with the team bus, a car was involved. Southbound lanes on the highway are closed, with local law enforcement asking drivers to avoid the area of the accident.

Multiple ambulances are helping with the accident and at least one medical helicopter was on the scene. It is unknown at this time if anyone was taken from the scene of the accident via the helicopter.

Statement From Diocese Of Sioux City Indicates Team Involved

The Diocese of Sioux City has released a statement, mentioning that members of the Remsen St. Mary’s basketball team was involved.

“Remsen St. Mary High School girls’ basketball team members have been involved in a traffic accident in Sioux City this afternoon,” the release said. “We do not yet have all the details but believe that some were injured in the accident and are being transported to multiple hospitals.

“As we have more information, we will release it. We ask the public to keep all involved in your prayers.”

Remsen St. Mary's Made Deep State Tournament Run Two Years Ago

Remsen St. Mary’s Schools Facebook page said a rosary has been scheduled for this afternoon and Mass for all involved.

Last year, the Hawks finished 11-10 overall, ending a run of three consecutive seasons of at least 20 wins. Remsen St. Mary’s went 69-6 from 2021-2024, including a 24-1 season in 2023-24 where they reached the semifinals of the Iowa girls high school Class 1A state basketball tournament.

Published
Dana Becker
DANA BECKER

