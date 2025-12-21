Don Bosco Claims Dan Gable Museum Battle Of Waterloo Duals Crown
Fans were treated to a showcase in the finals of the Dan Gable Museum Battle of Waterloo, as Don Bosco captured the boys crown with a 40-37 victory over Independence.
North Scott finished third after besting West Des Moines Valley, 35-34, from the Young Arena in Waterloo. The event also featured girls action, as Cedar Falls was crowned champions for a fourth consecutive time.
Don Bosco Flexes Might By Winning Stacked Duals Tournament
The Dons, who swept the state duals and traditional titles this past winter, are expected to be at the forefront once again this season. They earned duals over Columbus Catholic, Valley, Clarion-Goldfield/Dows and Southeast Polk during the event, falling to Indianola.
In the championship dual, Kaiden Belinsky pinned Hoyt Washburn at 113 pounds in 59 seconds to secure the title. Hendrix Schwab, Blake Irvin, Dawson Youngblut, Ethan Christoffer, Kyler Sallis and Ty Martin all had victories.
For Independence, Benjamin Anderson, Adam Carey, Carver Wieland, Kameron Kremer, Christopher Meyer, Braylen Bieber and Gable Eddy scored wins.
Noah Bergan, Aiden Kirk At Top Of Pins List
During the tournament, Noah Bergan of Crestwood and Aiden Kirk from Cedar Rapids Prairie both registered six falls each to tie for the lead. Justis Jesurgoa from Southeast Polk and Calvin Rathjen of Ankeny each had five technical falls.
Below are complete results from all the placement matches in each final bracket in the Dan Gable Museum Battle of Waterloo event.
Dan Gable Museum Battle Of Waterloo Boys Results
Bracket A Placement Match Results
1st Place Match
Don Bosco defeated Independence 40-37.
3rd Place Match
North Scott defeated Valley, West Des Moines 35-34.
5th Place Match
Denver defeated Cedar Falls 43-28.
7th Place Match
Crestwood, Cresco defeated Columbus Catholic 60-21.
Bracket B Placement Match Results
1st Place Match
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows defeated Pleasant Valley 37-31.
3rd Place Match
Ankeny defeated Prairie, Cedar Rapids 44-29.
5th Place Match
Waverly-Shell Rock defeated Nashua-Plainfield 65-6.
7th Place Match
Waterloo East defeated Charles City 59-17.
Bracket C Placement Match Results
1st Place Match
Indianola defeated Linn-Mar 43-24.
3rd Place Match
West Delaware, Manchester defeated Assumption, Davenport 39-32.
5th Place Match
Lake Mills defeated Union, LaPorte City 57-21.
7th Place Match
Waterloo West defeated Clear Lake 43-36.
Bracket D Placement Match Results
1st Place Match
Southeast Polk defeated Bettendorf 40-29.
3rd Place Match
Alburnett defeated Iowa City, City High 57-20.
5th Place Match
Osage defeated Norwalk 45-28.
7th Place Match
NH/TV defeated Wapsie Valley 48-29.