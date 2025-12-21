High School

Don Bosco Claims Dan Gable Museum Battle Of Waterloo Duals Crown

Defending 1A state champion Don Bosco clips Independence

Dana Becker

Don Bosco's Kaiden Belinsky wins at 106 lbs during the Class 1A state wresting final on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025, at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Don Bosco's Kaiden Belinsky wins at 106 lbs during the Class 1A state wresting final on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025, at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. / Cody Scanlan/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Fans were treated to a showcase in the finals of the Dan Gable Museum Battle of Waterloo, as Don Bosco captured the boys crown with a 40-37 victory over Independence.

North Scott finished third after besting West Des Moines Valley, 35-34, from the Young Arena in Waterloo. The event also featured girls action, as Cedar Falls was crowned champions for a fourth consecutive time.

Don Bosco Flexes Might By Winning Stacked Duals Tournament

The Dons, who swept the state duals and traditional titles this past winter, are expected to be at the forefront once again this season. They earned duals over Columbus Catholic, Valley, Clarion-Goldfield/Dows and Southeast Polk during the event, falling to Indianola.

In the championship dual, Kaiden Belinsky pinned Hoyt Washburn at 113 pounds in 59 seconds to secure the title. Hendrix Schwab, Blake Irvin, Dawson Youngblut, Ethan Christoffer, Kyler Sallis and Ty Martin all had victories.

For Independence, Benjamin Anderson, Adam Carey, Carver Wieland, Kameron Kremer, Christopher Meyer, Braylen Bieber and Gable Eddy scored wins.

Noah Bergan, Aiden Kirk At Top Of Pins List

During the tournament, Noah Bergan of Crestwood and Aiden Kirk from Cedar Rapids Prairie both registered six falls each to tie for the lead. Justis Jesurgoa from Southeast Polk and Calvin Rathjen of Ankeny each had five technical falls.

Below are complete results from all the placement matches in each final bracket in the Dan Gable Museum Battle of Waterloo event.

Dan Gable Museum Battle Of Waterloo Boys Results

Bracket A Placement Match Results

1st Place Match

Don Bosco defeated Independence 40-37.

3rd Place Match

North Scott defeated Valley, West Des Moines 35-34.

5th Place Match

Denver defeated Cedar Falls 43-28.

7th Place Match

Crestwood, Cresco defeated Columbus Catholic 60-21.

Bracket B Placement Match Results

1st Place Match

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows defeated Pleasant Valley 37-31.

3rd Place Match

Ankeny defeated Prairie, Cedar Rapids 44-29.

5th Place Match

Waverly-Shell Rock defeated Nashua-Plainfield 65-6.

7th Place Match

Waterloo East defeated Charles City 59-17.

Bracket C Placement Match Results

1st Place Match

Indianola defeated Linn-Mar 43-24.

3rd Place Match

West Delaware, Manchester defeated Assumption, Davenport 39-32.

5th Place Match

Lake Mills defeated Union, LaPorte City 57-21.

7th Place Match

Waterloo West defeated Clear Lake 43-36.

Bracket D Placement Match Results

1st Place Match

Southeast Polk defeated Bettendorf 40-29.

3rd Place Match

Alburnett defeated Iowa City, City High 57-20.

5th Place Match

Osage defeated Norwalk 45-28.

7th Place Match

NH/TV defeated Wapsie Valley 48-29.

More Iowa High School Sports Headlines

feed

Published
Dana Becker
DANA BECKER

Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.

Home/Iowa