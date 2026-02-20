Don Bosco Starts Strong At Iowa High School State Wrestling
Day two of the Iowa High School Athletic Association State Wrestling Championships saw Don Bosco jump out to a 13-point lead in pursuit of an eighth consecutive traditional team title.
The Dons scored 55 points, as eight of their 11 qualifiers earned spots in the quarterfinals on Friday from the Casey’s Center in Des Moines, Iowa. Two others stayed alive in the consolations while one was eliminated from the tournament.
Jesup, in second with 42 points, has five in the quarters and four in the consolations, as Lisbon has three in the quarterfinals and five in the consolations with 38 points scored. Woodbury Central, in fourth with 33 points, could make up ground with five of six competing in the quarters.
Defending State Champions Dominate For Don Bosco
Ty Martin, Kaiden Belinsky, Hendrix Schwab, Blake Irvin, Ethan Christoffer and Kyler Sallis all scored falls for Don Bosco while Hayden Schwab and Dawson Youngblut won via technical fall.
Belinsky, Hendrix Schwab, Hayden Schwab and Youngblut are all defending state champions, with Youngblut looking for his third in three years.
For Jesup, Carver Hinz, Ayden Bergman, Deshawn Parrow, Cooper Hinz and Kaden Lange are all in the quarterfinals, as Lisbon boasts Jack Gogel, Cade Happel and Jackson Knapp still alive on the championship side.
Quickest Fall Recorded At 23 Seconds By Josh Young Of Central Springs
Josh Young from Central Springs had the fastest fall in 1A, recording his pin in 23 seconds. Jacob Rauch from North Linn clocked his at 25 seconds while Jack Sheeder of ACGC finished his opponent in 26 seconds.
The quickest technical fall belonged to Jakob Lawson of Pocahontas Area at 78 seconds, with Braylon Peters from Westwood Sloan earning one in 95 seconds. Both Devon Blanchard of Nashua-Plainfield and Kingston Carrigan of Riverside Oakland tallied 23 match points.