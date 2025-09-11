Dowling Catholic Star Jeffrey Roberts Enjoying Big Senior Season
Jeffrey Roberts has quickly adapted to his new surroundings this fall.
Roberts, who committed to play college football at Iowa State University earlier this year, is currently enjoying a strong start to his senior season playing for Dowling Catholic High School. He transferred to the Iowa high school football Class 5A power from Ames during the offseason.
Through two games, Roberts has caught 11 passes from Joey Nahas for 218 yards with two touchdowns, including an 80-yarder. He is also part of the return team, racking up 91 yards on five kickoffs and 13 on a punt return.
Jeffrey Roberts is a Home Run-Hitter on Offense
As a junior at Ames, Roberts caught 38 passes for 989 yards with 12 scores, averaging an eye-popping 26 yards per catch. He had 29 receptions for 519 yards and five more touchdowns as a sophomore.
In a tough 20-19 loss to West Des Moines Valley in Week 1, Roberts made an impact, catching four passes for 137 yards with a score. He followed that up with a seven-catch, 81-yard showing in a win over Johnston that included a 50-yard touchdown.
Roberts, who is 6-foot and 180 pounds, is ranked as the No. 6 prospect in the Class of 2026 in Iowa by Rivals and the 76th-best wide receiver in the country.
The Maroons will try to get to 2-1 on the year when they head to Dallas Center-Grimes Friday night. They have four-time defending state champion Southeast Polk and fellow Top 10 Waterloo West on the horizon to close out September.