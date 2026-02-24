Iowa Girls High School Basketball State Tournament Bids On Line
Sixteen more bids to the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union State Basketball Tournament will be handed out Tuesday, February 24, as regional finals are contested around the state.
Class 5A and Class 4A will find out who is headed to the Casey’s Center in Des Moines, Iowa in March with games across Iowa. The Class 3A field was previously set this past weekend while Class 2A and Class 1A are on deck for Wednesday, February 25 with regional championships.
Johnston Looks To Punch Return Ticket As 5A Reigning Queen
Two-time defending 5A state champion Johnston puts its unbeaten record and 70-plus game win streak on the line when they host Indianola. Dowling Catholic, the runner-up last year to the Dragons, welcomes Cedar Rapids Kennedy.
Other 5A regional finals include Ankeny Centennial at Cedar Falls, Iowa City Liberty at Iowa City West, Pleasant Valley at Waukee Northwest, Iowa City High at West Des Moines Valley and Cedar Rapids Prairie at Cedar Rapids Washington.
Defending 4A State Champion On Road In Regional Final
In 4A, Cedar Rapids Xavier looks to secure one of eight slots to defend its title when they travel to Waverly-Shell Rock. North Polk, the runners-up a year ago, host Sioux Center.
The other six 4A regional championships include Spencer at Sioux City Bishop Heelan, ADM at Carlisle, Solon at Central DeWitt, Clinton at Clear Creek-Amana, Pella at Dallas Center-Grimes and Independence at Norwalk.
Iowa Girls High School Basketball
Class 5A Regional Championships
- Sioux City East at Ankeny
- Ankeny Centennial at Cedar Falls
- Cedar Rapids Kennedy at Dowling Catholic
- Iowa City Liberty at Iowa City West
- Indianola at Johnston
- Pleasant Valley at Waukee Northwest
- Iowa City High at West Des Moines Valley
- Cedar Rapids Prairie at Cedar Rapids Washington
Class 4A Regional Championships
- Spencer at Sioux City Bishop Heelan
- ADM at Carlisle
- Solon at Central DeWitt
- Clinton at Clear Creek-Amana
- Pella at Dallas Center-Grimes
- Sioux Center at North Polk
- Independence at Norwalk
- Cedar Rapids Xavier at Waverly-Shell Rock