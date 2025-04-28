Drake Relays top awards go to Quentin Nauman, Reese Brownlee
The Drake Relays bring together the best of the best, and with it, they present an award that goes to the best of the best.
Western Dubuque’s Quentin Nauman and Clear Lake’s Reese Brownlee were awarded the top high school athlete awards from the recent 115th running of America’s Athletic Classic.
Nauman became the first boy to sweep the distance trifecta, winning gold in the 800-meter run, 1,600-meter run and 3,200-meter run. He set new state and Drake Relays records in the 1,600, along with Drake records in the 800 and 3,200.
The University of Oregon commit is just a junior, as he also won a Drake Relays title last year. He is the first boy athlete to win three individual titles since Darwin Vande Hoef of Rock Valley nearly four decades ago.
Brownlee, a senior who has committed to Kansas State University, matched Nauman with three Drake titles. She defended two of her golds in the process, leaving with top finishes in the long jump, 400-meter run and 400-meter hurdles.
She is the first girl to win three individual titles in the same meet since Shelby Houlihan in 2011. Brownlee set Drake Relays records in the 400 hurdles and nearly broke the 400 mark.
Others nominated for the awarded included Landon Prince of Clear Creek-Amana, Gabe Funk of Lenox, Tyson Seeser from Camanche, Emma Havighurst of Valley, Charlee Morton from Hampton-Dumont/CAL and Kadence Huck of Nashua-Plainfield.
Nebraska’s Till Steinforth and Oregon’s Klaudia Kazimierska won the top collegiate/invitational awards.
“The 2025 Drake Relays was a tremendous success for all involved,” said Blake Boldon, the Franklin P. Johnston Director of the Drake Relays. “These four Most Outstanding Performers are an excellent representation of just how challenging and competitive the 11th America’s Athletic Classic was.”