Dreshaun Ross picks Oklahoma State, David Taylor over Iowa, Penn State
David Taylor went into Iowa and scooped up one of the top wrestlers in the Class of 2026 from Iowa and Penn State.
Fort Dodge Senior High junior Dreshaun Ross has committed to Taylor and Oklahoma State. He is a two-time state champion for the Dodgers who recently returned from offseason surgery.
Ross, who ranks third overall for his class in the nation by FloSports, is also a high-level football recruit with several Power 5 Div. I offers.
Back in November, Ross narrowed his choices down to the Cowboys, Hawkeyes, Nittany Lions and Iowa State.
Taylor, a former Penn State national champion, was in attendance to watch Ross capture a title at the Ed WInger Invitational in January. The 215-pounder has received football offers from schools such as Iowa State, Iowa, Nebraska, Michigan and Kansas State.
Ross joins fellow Top 25 prospect Kellen Wolbert for Taylor, who signed the likes of Dee Lockett, Landon Robideau and Sergio Vega for the 2025 class.