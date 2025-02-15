Dubuque Hempstead captures first-ever boys state swimming championship
For the first time in program history, Dubuque Hempstead raised the banner as boys state swim champions.
Hempstead tallied 213.5 points, capturing the crown over Iowa City West from the Campus and Wellness Center in Iowa City. Waukee was third followed by Linn-Mar, Waukee Northwest and Cedar Falls.
In the final race of the two-day event, the Dubuque Hempstead claimed the 400 freestyle relay over Iowa City West, as Logan Westhoff, Kyle Powers, Jake Dolphin and Owen Leitzen went 3:05.04 to win.
Powers, Leitzen, Mason Lemm and Westhoff also won the 200 freestyle relay while Ethan Landon, Winston Fan, Hayden Hakes and Olvier Mikulski of Iowa City West won the 200 medley relay.
Hakes won two individual races, securing gold in the 200 freestyle and 500 freestyle. Parker Macho of Linn-Mar and Finn Martin of Newton also won two races each.
Macho was first in the 200 individual medley and 100 butterfly while Martin claimed the 50 freestyle and 100 freestyle. Dylan Alt of Waukee Northwest won the 100 backstroke and Kiefer Roemer from Bettendorf the 100 breaststroke.
Jaiden Lovelace of Sioux City won the 200 free para and the 100 free para while Teagan Kinzie from Atlantic claimed the 50 free para race.