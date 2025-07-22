Dubuque Wahlert, PCM move on in 3A

High School

Ankeny Centennial players hold up stick horses inside their dugout during the 2025 Iowa high school state softball tournament at Harlan Rogers Sports Complex on July 21, 2025, in Fort Dodge. / Lily Smith/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Dubuque Wahlert had to fight through some adversity on the opening night of the Iowa high school state softball tournament.

But the Golden Eagles survived behind a dominating pitching performance, besting Center Point-Urbana, 1-0.

Julia Roth struck out 10 and allowed just two hits, as Dubuque Wahlert got the lone run of the game in the fifth when Ruth Tauber drove in Natalie Ruba with a double. The Golden Eagles got just five hits off Mya Hillers for Center Point-Urbana.

The Stormin Pointers were making their state return for the first time since 2017. 

Up next for Dubuque Wahlert will be PCM, who capped off the night with a thrilling 5-4 walk-off win over West Liberty.

Tuesday will see the other two quarterfinals take place from Rogers Park with two-time defending champion Williamsburg playing Washington and Albia taking on Estherville-Lincoln Central.

Rounding out the day will be quarterfinal games in 2A and 1A.

